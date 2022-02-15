ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

All about Simone Biles’ ‘very special’ engagement ring from Jonathan Owens

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

We’re betting Simone Biles flipped when she first saw this sparkler.

The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast is engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Owens, who popped the question on Valentine’s Day with a gorgeous oval-cut diamond ring by Zo Frost.

“Jonathan has been a client and friend for a few years and I had the pleasure of helping him to create this very special ring,” the jeweler tells Page Six Style.

“He and I started the process together a few months ago to select the perfect diamond for Simone that was handpicked by Jonathan.”

After landing on a 3-carat stone with F color and VVS2 clarity, Frost adds, Owens opted to highlight its beauty with an extra design detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjT4Q_0eFD5PaU00
Jonathan Owens proposed to Simone Biles with a 3-carat oval-cut engagement ring by Houston jeweler Zo Frost.

“He wanted to add a special touch to the ring by adding a halo around the oval diamond,” the jeweler says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjDnH_0eFD5PaU00
Biles’ ring features a 3-carat oval-cut diamond set on a sparkling band.

The Houston-based Frost — who’s worked with everyone from rap superstars Drake and Young Thug to athletes including the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson — was a fitting pick to help design Biles’ ring.

The seven-time medalist hails from the Houston suburb of Spring, while 26-year-old Owens is a defensive back for the Houston Texans.

“@zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special,” Owens wrote on his Instagram post announcing the engagement on Tuesday.

Biles also shared a slew of snaps from the sweet proposal, calling her decision “THE EASIEST YES.”

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ,” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6Del_0eFD5PaU00
Owens and Biles made their relationship Instagram-official in August 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Young Thug
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond Ring#Engagement Ring#Texans#The Charlotte Hornets#Zofrost#Fianc
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ mom responds to rumors about family drama

Rumors have been swirling about Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes. Now, his mom has chimed in. Most NFL fans are more than aware of the social media craze that surrounds Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes due to the presence of his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and (more frustratingly and notably) brother, Jackson Mahomes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Fans are convinced Wendy Williams’ new Instagram video is old

The internet sleuths are at it again. Wendy Williams launched a brand-new Instagram account Wednesday with a video update on her whereabouts and well-being, but some of her fans are not buying what she’s selling. “This video is a year old,” speculated one follower in the comments section.
INTERNET
Page Six

Page Six

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy