All about Simone Biles’ ‘very special’ engagement ring from Jonathan Owens

We’re betting Simone Biles flipped when she first saw this sparkler.

The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast is engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Owens, who popped the question on Valentine’s Day with a gorgeous oval-cut diamond ring by Zo Frost.

“Jonathan has been a client and friend for a few years and I had the pleasure of helping him to create this very special ring,” the jeweler tells Page Six Style.

“He and I started the process together a few months ago to select the perfect diamond for Simone that was handpicked by Jonathan.”

After landing on a 3-carat stone with F color and VVS2 clarity, Frost adds, Owens opted to highlight its beauty with an extra design detail.

“He wanted to add a special touch to the ring by adding a halo around the oval diamond,” the jeweler says.

The Houston-based Frost — who’s worked with everyone from rap superstars Drake and Young Thug to athletes including the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson — was a fitting pick to help design Biles’ ring.

The seven-time medalist hails from the Houston suburb of Spring, while 26-year-old Owens is a defensive back for the Houston Texans.

“@zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special,” Owens wrote on his Instagram post announcing the engagement on Tuesday.

Biles also shared a slew of snaps from the sweet proposal, calling her decision “THE EASIEST YES.”

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ,” she wrote.