Recipes

Recipe: Pizza Chaffles

By Lindsay Hoffman
Fox17
 2 days ago

1. Plug your waffle maker in and start to pre-heat it. Spray a light amount of avocado oil on the irons. 2. In a large bowl, combine...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Sauce#Dipping Sauce#Waffle Iron#Food Drink#Avocado#Italian#Marinara
Idaho State Journal

Crispy, juicy chicken but without the frying

My crispy baked chicken is a favorite at my house. I make it often because it is so easy to put together and is so juicy and delicious. The coating is crispy, and yet there is no frying involved. The baking powder is the secret. It gives the crunch without the calories. And I’ve talked about the benefits of using chicken thighs over breasts — they don’t dry out and are much tastier. The combination of spices is flavorful, and in under an hour, you have a chicken dinner that is both satisfying and delicious.
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole is a warm dish inspired by the classic Philly Cheesesteak, a sliced steak and onion sandwich served on a roll and topped with cheese. It’s a rich and meaty casserole that is comfort food at its best. The casserole has ground beef, onions, peppers, and mushrooms....
RECIPES
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Grandma's Barbecue Sauce Recipe: This BBQ Sauce Recipe Is So Good, She Wrote It Down Twice

My grandpa could smoke a mean brisket and cooked amazing barbecued chickens. My grandma would whip up a quick barbecue sauce to slather on whatever he cooked. This easy barbecue sauce recipe – or BAR-B-Q sauce, according to her written recipe – has just a few ingredients and would simmer while she finished her cole slaw, potato salad and baked beans. She liked it so much it was in her recipe box twice.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple & ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Game-Day Snack Will Be a Hit At Any Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe. On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after...
FOOD & DRINKS
buffalospree.com

Recipe of the week: Exotic Chicken Wings

We're sure most WNY home cooks are pretty confident about their chicken wing skills, but we thought we'd re-post some of these recipes, created by Chef Joe George. Here he gives us more exotic interpretations—perfect for game day!. Jamaican jerk wings. 4 green onions. 5-7 jalapeno peppers. 2 tablespoons...
RECIPES
Fox News

Buffalo chicken enchilada dip for a Super Bowl 2022 snack: Try the recipe

As Super Bowl 2022 approaches, football fans planning a party food menu may want to add this savory dip to the list. "No game day is complete without a spread of delicious snacks," Kalin Williams, food blogger and photographer at AbundanceofFlavor.com, tells Fox News. Specifically, this melt-in-your mouth cheesy, Mexican-inspired...
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Baked Eggs and Greens in Harissa Tomato Sauce

These baked eggs are as good for a speedy weeknight dinner as they are for a festive brunch, and the pan-crisped croutons soak up just enough sauce to create wonderfully crispy-gone-soggy texture. Some brands of harissa are spicier than others, so be sure to taste as you go and adjust the crushed red pepper flake usage depending on how spicy you’d like your finished product.
RECIPES
Idaho8.com

Stanley Tucci shares a pasta recipe from Italy’s Puglia region

Orecchiette is a pasta specialty from the Puglia region — down in Italy’s southern “heel.” It’s one of the country’s flattest and most fertile regions, with wheat and olive oil produced in abundance. This is where Stanley Tucci‘s friend and writer Kay Plunkett-Hogge picked...
CELEBRITIES
mnhs.org

1920s Recipes

Cookbooks are a great way to document both local food companies and well as the habits and tastes of the past. Today we have this lovely "Recipes: Old Home Creamed Cottage Cheese" from 1929. It is only 8 pages but contains small illustrations of recipes throughout. Which of these recipes...
RECIPES
Vice

Easy Kung Pao Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 gram boneless and skinless chicken (dark meat, whole leg is preferred), cut into 1-inch pieces. 6 scallions, whites cut into 1-inch pieces, greens thinly sliced for garnish. ¾ cup|90 grams roasted peanuts. 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced. 1 ½ teaspoons dark soy sauce. 1 ½ tablespoons...
RECIPES
fox2detroit.com

Chef Bobby's beef sliders

INGREDIENTS 8 tbsp. butter, divided 1 large onion, thinly sliced 1 ounce of Good Cognac 2 sprigs, plus 1/4 teaspoon fresh thyme Kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper 16 slider buns, halved 2 lb. Your Choice of Sliced Seared Beef Tenderloin , Skirt Steak or Shaved top round 20 slices provolone cheese 1/4 tsp. garlic powder 1 tbsp. clove garlic, minced 1 1/2 c. low-sodium beef broth 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce 2 Fresh sprigs of Rosemary DIRECTIONS 1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add onion and thyme sprigs and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 15 minutes deglaze onions with cognac and lean back so you don’t catch fire!!!. Discard thyme. 2. Place bottom halves of slider buns on a large baking sheet and top with roast beef, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, and slider bun tops. 3. Melt 2 tablespoons butter and brush on top of buns. Sprinkle with garlic powder, coarse salt, and parsley and bake until cheese is melty and sliders are warmed through, 10 to 15 minutes. 4. Meanwhile, make au jus: Add remaining 1 tablespoon butter to same skillet and melt over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute, then add beef broth, Worcestershire, Rosemary and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Simmer until slightly reduced, 10 minutes. 5. Serve sliders with au jus for dipping.
RECIPES

