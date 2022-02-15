Recipe: Pizza Chaffles

My crispy baked chicken is a favorite at my house. I make it often because it is so easy to put together and is so juicy and delicious. The coating is crispy, and yet there is no frying involved. The baking powder is the secret. It gives the crunch without the calories. And I’ve talked about the benefits of using chicken thighs over breasts — they don’t dry out and are much tastier. The combination of spices is flavorful, and in under an hour, you have a chicken dinner that is both satisfying and delicious.

RECIPES ・ 20 DAYS AGO