ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Exactly How to Get Rid of Those Hard Boogers That Hurt

By Jaime Osnato
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnQzw_0eFD2gtQ00

Anyone who's ever struggled to blow out a stubborn, stuck-on blob of snot from their nose has felt a pang of frustration when their booger simply won't budge.

If you regularly suffer from hard, dry cling-ons, you might be wondering why, whether you should worry and if digging for booger gold (gross factor aside) is a viable option.

Here, Philip Chen, MD, FARS , an associate professor of otolaryngology and rhinology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, explains why you get those hard boogers and suggests safe ways to remove them. (Spoiler alert: Before you cram your finger up your nose to pry free a particularly persistent boogie, you might want to think twice). Plus, he provides tips on how to prevent dry, crusty snot flecks in the first place.

First Things First, What Are Boogers Exactly?

Boogers are made of mucus. "Mucus is a very important bodily liquid that coats the lining of the aero-digestive system (i.e., nose, sinuses, mouth, stomach, etc.), which acts to trap foreign substances like dirt, bacteria and pollutants that we don't want in the body," Dr. Chen says. "It also contains antibodies to help fight off infection."

Fun fact: We usually produce as much as 1.5 liters (that's about 6 cups!) of mucus a day. But we don't normally notice this steady stream of snot because we swallow most of it, Dr. Chen says. Breathing dries out a lot of the other mucus that's left in the nose, and some of this becomes boogers.

Having boogers is totally natural and rarely anything to be worried about, Dr. Chen says.

Why Do Boogers Become Hard and Dry?

Some people are prone to having hard, dry boogers on a regular basis. What gives?

Several factors will contribute to the formation of dried, hard mucus in your nose.

1. Dry Air

For starters, where you live can be a major cause of crusty, hard snot. For example, dry nose crusts can accumulate faster in dry environments versus humid, moist climates, Dr. Chen says. That's because bone-dry air can irritate your nasal passages. When this happens, your body may produce even more mucus to make up for the dryness. And the more mucus you have, the more boogers will form.

In other words, desert dwellers are more likely to develop dry, hard boogers than people who live in the tropics.

Similarly, you may suffer from hard snot during drier seasons like wintertime when indoor heating minimizes the moisture in the air.

2. Certain Medications

What you put in your body can also bolster your odds of forming hard boogs. Case in point: Certain medicines. Medications like antihistamines, which can dry the nose and decrease mucus production, can result in more dry, hard boogers, Dr. Chen says.

3. Allergies

What's more, allergies themselves can be the source of your solid, stiff snot. Allergies often lead to more mucus production, Dr. Chen says. Again, more mucus equals more boogers.

"We all produce boogers, and, really, the longer they've been there, the longer time they have to dry out."

Is It Safe to Pick Your Nose?

If blowing your nose doesn't flush out stalwart snot, is it OK to pick your nose to dislodge dry, hard boogers?

"Avoid [picking] when possible," Dr. Chen says. For one, you can introduce more germs to your nose via your fingers. Or, conversely, your boogers (which are germ traps) can transfer things like bacteria to your hands (and then to your mouth or eyes).

Not to mention, sometimes those persistent pieces of dried snot are really stuck up there, out of your finger's reach. And while you may be tempted to fish them out with a cotton swab, resist the urge. Placing long objects up your nose can cause nosebleeds or other problems, Dr. Chen says.

Plus, hard boogers tend to hang onto your nose hairs, so plucking them out can be painful. Not only do you risk ripping out your nose hairs, but you may also tear off a tender piece of skin, too (ouch).

The Best Way to Remove Hard, Dry Boogers

When it comes to removing clingy, hard boogies, it's best to try loosening them up through rinsing. "Saline-based nasal treatments are the safest and probably most effective interventions," Dr. Chen says.

Try one of these strategies to soften hard, stubborn snot:

  • Saline mists and sprays help temporarily moisten dry mucus, Dr. Chen says. Try ​ Arm & Hammer's Simply Saline Nasal Mist ​ ($7.29, Amazon.com ).
  • Nasal gels, which have a thicker consistency and coat your nose, can humidify the nose for a longer time than saline sprays, Dr. Chen says. Try ​ Neilmed Nasogel ​ ($7.45, Amazon.com ).
  • Saline irrigations like the Neti-pot are good for cleaning the nose and sweeping away dried snot. "Be sure to keep these devices clean and don't share with anyone else," Dr. Chen says. Try ​ SinuCleanse Soft Tip Neti-Pot ​ ($9.99, Amazon.com ).

How to Prevent Dry, Hard Boogers

Because your snot serves an important protective purpose (remember, it traps irritants like dirt or bacteria), you don't want to prevent your body from producing boogers altogether.

Still, there are simple steps you can take to keep your mucus moist to prevent persistently dry, hard boogies. Try these expert-approved techniques:

  • Use a humidifier: ​ By adding moisture to the air, a humidifier can help decrease formation of hard, dry crusts in your nose, Dr. Chen says.
  • Drink plenty of H2O: ​ If you're dehydrated, your mucus will be dry like the Sahara too. Staying well hydrated might help to keep your mucus moist and flowing, Dr. Chen says.

When Should You See a Doctor?

If humidification and saline rinsing don't help to decrease the frequency of your dry, hard boogers, you should have a discussion with your doctor, Dr, Chen says.

First, if you're taking any medicines that produce dry nose side effects, your doctor may prescribe you a different drug or dosage.

In addition, your doctor may also choose to evaluate you for other underlying health issues, because some conditions can cause or contribute to nose crusting, such as certain autoimmune diseases, Dr. Chen says. What's more, anatomic issues (aka the way your nose is built) may make it difficult for boogers to pass through your nose, he adds. If the issue is severe enough, your doctor may want to consider surgery.

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

This Is Why You Sneeze So Many Times in a Row

Sneezing is one of those bodily functions that happens so often we rarely give it much thought. But when one achoo turns into a full-on sneeze attack, you might start to wonder what's going on. Here's why you sneeze so many times in a row.
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
Cosmopolitan

How to get rid of under-eye bags (once and for all)

If under-eye bags leave you looking like you’ve been out-out on the prosecco (when you were actually in bed by nine), you might want to read this…. Not-so-fun fact: The skin under your eyes is ten times thinner than any other skin on your body, which makes it more prone to swelling (caused by gathering excess fluids), and discolouration (the network of blood vessels visible through transparent skin). This is why the area is prone to puffiness and dark circles, aka eye bags.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booger#Health Science#Bacteria#First Things First#Md#Dry Air
BGR.com

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WKRC

A frozen food is being recalled and it may be in your freezer

UNDATED (WKRC) - Another frozen food item is being recalled from grocery stores. Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach has issued a recall after finding traces of Listeria on its spinach, a bacteria that could be fatal for some people. The spinach is sold in 12-ounce bags and the FDA is urging...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The #1 Worst Drink For Your Chronic Inflammation

Many people experience chronic inflammation, but it’s different from the inflammation that you experience in short periods to protect your body from infection. Chronic inflammation is harder to see, but it still wreaks havoc on your body and, when untreated, can lead to a number of dangerous side effects including gut dysfunction, skin issues, and autoimmune disease. “Inflammation is a natural process in the body to help protect us against foreign invaders and pathogens as well as injuries. White blood cells come to the rescue to protect the injury site, we develop redness, swelling and heat.” Says Pamela Barton R.H.N., NNCP, founder of Butterfly Nutrition. “This is called acute inflammation. Inflammation becomes a problem when it becomes chronic, due to too much “alarm” in the body at all times.”
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Big Stomach in Females? 7 Causes

For many women, gaining fat in the stomach area occurs with age. As you get older, your metabolism slows down and doesn’t burn as many calories. Menopause can also cause insulin resistance and lead to excess belly fat that is hard to lose with just diet and exercise alone.
WEIGHT LOSS
FingerLakes1.com

The COVID-19 symptom that may be permanent

During the first wave of COVID-19, loss of taste and smell was a major symptom. Could this change in sense of smell be permanent?. A new study that is soon to be peer reviewed, found that for a specific group, their sense of smell is yet to return. Omicron lasts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals his worst-case scenario for 2022 and it involves a new variant

The year 2022 has barely begun and Dr. Anthony Fauci already has a worst-case scenario prediction. The news: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently told Yahoo Finance! that the worst-case scenario for 2022 would be a COVID-19 variant that can evade vaccines and natural immunity. “The...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy