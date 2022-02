Subscription eCommerce solved many a dilemma for both consumers and retailers when the pandemic shut down in-store shopping, and the trend shows few signs of slowing. The global subscription and billing management market is projected to reach $7.43 billion by 2027, according to one report — up from $3.97 billion in 2020 and representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. These numbers reflect an increasing average monthly spend on subscription services for many consumers. The highest spend in 2021 went toward mobile phone services, Wi-Fi, streaming TV and movie services, Amazon Prime, music streaming and gaming services.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO