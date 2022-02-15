New Corvette At Chicago Auto Show Brings Back Memories Of Dad For CBS 2 Photographer Mark Losiniecki

CHICAGO — Friday night marks the First Look for Charity at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, a black tie event showing guests all the show has to offer for this year. 2022 is the 30th year of First Look for Charity, which has raised over $56 million since its inception. 2021 showed the show can […]
Ford has been turning out select historically inspired examples of its slowly-being-phased-out GT supercar for a while now, and, without fail, they've all been super-attractive and generally desire-inducing vehicles. Now, according to an announcement made on Wednesday, they're doing it again with an Alan Mann Racing tribute that will make its debut at the Chicago Auto Show.
CHICAGO — Ford rolled out its new Bronco Everglades special edition sport utility vehicle for off-roaders at the Chicago Auto Show. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker debuted the new Bronco before a large crowd of international media at McCormick Place Thursday. It's made for extreme conditions with a factory-installed snorkel for dusty air, heavy-duty modular front bumper and 10,000-pound winch.
The Chicago Auto Show is back indoors at McCormick Place with some major changes reflecting pandemic and market uncertainties, but enough eye-catching chrome and tire-kicking joie de vivre to dispel winter blues. COVID-19 postponed the traditional show in February 2021, but organizers held an outdoor event last July. This year's...
Toyota has been killing it with new models in the past few months, and remains the world's best-selling carmaker by a mile. The all-new Toyota Sequoia is on its way, and the Toyota Tundra Hybrid is also causing quite the ruckus. To create even more hype around its latest creations, Toyota will display an array of its latest vehicles at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show which opens to the public this week, from February 12 to 21 (we'll be there from Wednesday). The carmaker plans to showcase the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia, the 2022 Tundra Capstone, and the all-electric bZ4X. What's more, Toyota will let fans take some of the models out on track for a test drive, including the 2022 Tundra daily between 10 am and 9.30 pm.
Last year, the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic forced the Chicago Auto Show to skip its usual annual slot of February, instead having a smaller summertime show in July. But this year, it's back in its usual slot, and BMW is making the most of it. The Bavarian automaker has just announced that it will be bringing its freshly revealed, high-performance electric SUV to the show - the BMW iX M60 - and it will be joined by a number of other models that will be dazzling (or offensive) to look at. So what can we expect?
CHICAGO — The fifth annual What Drives Her Awards Ceremony took place Friday, February 11, 2022. The cornerstone event kicked off the second day of the Chicago Auto Show’s Media Preview with breakfast. Over the years, the event has welcomed dozens of leading female professionals to the stage...
The Chicago Auto Show is back at McCormick Place for a 10-day run beginning Saturday — only seven months after a special pandemic-driven outdoor version — and the atmosphere inside the convention center is decidedly electric. Electric vehicles will be taking center stage at the annual show, with...
CHICAGO — Buckle up. Get ready to drive Jeeps up mountains, wander into glowing caves covered in dangling stalagmites, simulate racing through the snow-capped peaks of Telluride and behold the majesty of Yellowstone and other National Parks splayed across a triptych of Jumbotron-sized screens. The Chicago Auto Show is...
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Auto Show is officially underway, and the COVID-19 pandemic is not keeping people away.
A steady stream of people flowed into McCormick Place which was filled with cars and car lovers as far as they eye could see.
Some where there to touch, kick the tires and sit behind the wheels, but other went to take a ride on one of the six indoor test tracks.
The show runs through Feb. 21.
The show runs through Feb. 21.
The 2022 Chicago Auto Show kicked off Saturday in its familiar February timeslot, giving visitors a chance to explore nearly 1,000 vehicles they may not see elsewhere. Whether looking for your next ride or just enthusiastic about the latest automobile gadgets and technology, you're encouraged to stop on by. From...
Combine a meager supply of vehicles with pumped-up consumer demand, and the Chicago Auto Show is more relevant than ever, organizers think. "Inventory is still tight, and that's what makes the auto show an interesting proposition this year, because it's the place where you can see the biggest variety of vehicles on display," show General Manager Dave Sloan said.
