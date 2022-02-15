ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

'The Community Here Really Loves The Restaurant'

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooser COVID restrictions are bringing people back...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Press Democrat

Healdsburg ‘Love Tunnel’ encourages community to celebrate love

The "Light Tunnel,“ a 20-foot archway made of thousands of LED lights produced by Jordy Morgan, is part of a larger “Illuminations” exhibit in Healdsburg. Located in the Healdsburg Plaza, it has been transformed into a “Love Tunnel” for Valentine’s Day — complete with an interactive element encouraging those who pass through it to consider the question: “Where do you send your love?”
HEALDSBURG, CA
iheart.com

Here Are The Most Romantic Restaurants In San Diego

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you haven't made plans yet, Yelp has you covered. According to the website, 66 percent of Valentine's Day reservations locally are made in the week leading up to the holiday while 19 percent are made the day of. If you're still...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Covid#Cbs 2
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Post and Courier

Love, for dessert and ever after: 5 love stories from Columbia restaurants

Relationships formed between workers in a restaurant or coffee shop are about as common as barbecue in the south. Lifestyle magazines and dating blogs have written article after article about things like "Top 10 things to know about dating someone in the restaurant industry" and "15 things you learn when dating a server."
COLUMBIA, SC
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
Pleasanton Express

‘Love Grows Here’ at George Farms

Jennifer and James George of George Farms invite the public to their upcoming second annual “Love Grows Here” event this Saturday, Feb. 12. Located at 595 Mobile Home Alley in Poteet, the family-owned farm will host many local vendors from 12-5 p.m. Come enjoy a day of shopping,...
POTEET, TX
WKTV

Love is in the air and restaurants are packed for Valentine's Day

UTICA, N.Y. - Locals headed out for a night in town despite Valentine's Day landing on a Monday. Restaurants were busy, some stopping reservation requests at 7:30 p.m. Nina Leist, Restaurant Manager at Ventura's, said Valentine's Day is the busiest time of the year and their staff was ready for the holiday rush. Usually, Ventura's is closed on Monday but opened today so people could enjoy the holiday.
UTICA, NY
Food52

Grossy Pelosi Really, Really Loves This Mandoline

Welcome to Playing Favorites, a new monthly series that puts our most beloved tools and gadgets front and center. Check in each month as our favorite cooks, authors, designers, and experts share what they reach for over and over again. From the dust-buster that misses nothing to the blender that tackles anything and the packing cubes that make travel a cinch, it’s the one time when playing favorites is a good thing.
RECIPES
Newswatch 16

'Labor of love' - Restaurants on Valentine's Day

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Pierre Mancuso's grandfather opened Pettinato's Restaurant in Carbondale 100 years ago. For the last 98 of those years, the restaurant has not had a takeout menu, but since March of 2020, this place has transformed into a takeout-only operation. Pierre is the chef and the co-owner...
CARBONDALE, PA
WDBJ7.com

Lexington shares the love in Restaurant Week

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It may be past Valentine’s Day, but Lexington’s restaurants are hoping to share the love. It’s Lexington Restaurant Week through the 22nd of February, and in honor of the Virginia Tourism LOVE letters being in Lexington’s Hopkins Green Park, they moved the winter Restaurant Week specials up by a week to take advantage of both the attraction and to be closer to Valentine’s Day.
LEXINGTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy