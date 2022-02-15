ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books of the week of Feb. 16

By Staff Reports
Hartselle Enquirer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sequel to “The Great Gatsby,” “Beautiful Little Fools” dives deeper into the lives of Daisy Buchanan, Jordan Baker and Catherine McCoy. Each lady has a history with Mr. Jay Gatsby. Gatsby’s and George Wilson’s deaths have been deemed murder–suicide. When a diamond hairpin is...

hartselleenquirer.com

arlingtonmagazine.com

10 Books to Read in February

February brings more cold nights to curl up with a good book—and some Valentine’s Day chocolate, of course. Whether we’re reading by ourselves, or if there’s someone else reading next to us, a book is always there to keep us company. These are some of the best books to read in February.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Kankakee Daily Journal

Library Life: Week of Feb. 6

• Sweetheart Tea Party: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, ages 5 to 10 are invited for a tea party. Register by emailing rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org. • Evening Yoga: At 6 p.m. Thursday, yoga will be held in the White Oak Room. Register by emailing bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org. Bradley Public Library. • Blood Pressure Checks: At...
BRADLEY, IL
CNET

The Best Free Books to Read on Kindle and Apple Books

Thanks to the magic of the public domain, there are many books you can read for exactly $0 on both Amazon's Kindle store and Apple Books. These include reads from Plato to Peter Pan. Everyone knows about Kindle, but Apple Books is a real star here. It has an extensive...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ricethresher.org

Review: Toni Morrison’s re-released ‘Recitatif’ is as relevant now as ever

Late last year, the metastasizing effort by school boards across the country to ban certain books from school curricula, many of which were written by queer and/or BIPOC authors, rose to the forefront of American politics. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s then-conservative gubernatorial candidate and now governor as well as Rice alumnus, supported the effort to excise Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer-Prize winning masterpiece, “Beloved,” from students’ required reading. In response, Democratic incumbent Terry McAullife’s campaign began handing out free copies of the novel at his rallies. It didn’t win him the election, but it did bolster a burgeoning countermovement to ensure that Morrison’s work retained its legacy as being among the most essential literature ever crafted. And so now we have “Recitatif,” again.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pleasanton Express

TASHA PAGE MEYER BOOK SIGNING FEB. 19

Local resident and now published-author Tasha Page Meyer will sign copies of her book this Saturday, Feb. 19 at Sunshine House Coffee in Jourdanton. Join her from 12-2 p.m. for a brief live reading of “We’re All Doing Our Best: Finding God’s Healing, Grace and Truth Through Examination of Our Stories.” There will also be a Question and Answer session.
JOURDANTON, TX
The Independent

Review: Tessa Hadley pens subtle, seductive novel of ’60s

“Free Love,” by Tessa Hadley (HarperCollins) The 1960s are an easy punching bag. In her 1968 essay collection “Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” Joan Didion borrowed a line from W.B. Yeats’ poem “The Second Coming” to evoke the sense of apocalyptic doom that she associated with the era. By contrast, the English novelist Tessa Hadley has a far more nuanced view of the decade in her brilliant, sensual, seductively plotted new novel, “Free Love.” The title is ironic since the great love affair at its center exacts a heavy toll on both of the families involved.When the novel begins, it is 1967....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ellsworth American

Mystery book discussion Feb. 19

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library’s online Maine mystery book discussion group meets on the third Saturday of each month from 12:45-1:45 p.m. via Zoom. On Feb. 19, the group will “The Truth of All Things” and “A Study in Revenge,” both by Kieran Shields.
ELLSWORTH, ME
utrgvrider.com

Astrology Rider: Week of Feb. 7

Aries-After a long month of hard work, you are finally getting a break and starting to loosen up. Your social life is calling and you want it back, too. Soon, other issues will start to resolve themselves and you can start living how you always wanted. Leo-You are ready to...
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

LeVar Burton Calls For Kids To Read Banned Books

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. LeVar Burton has encouraged reading for decades. He hosted “Reading Rainbow” on PBS for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Betrayal of Anne Frank by Rosemary Sullivan review – who tipped off the Nazis?

On 4 August 1944 Gestapo officer Karl Josef Silberbauer, together with three Dutch policemen, marched into a spice merchant’s on Amsterdam’s Prinsengracht and demanded: “Where are the Jews?” It was a piercing moment in 20th-century history, one that never becomes dulled by retelling. Within minutes Silberbauer and his accomplices had located a dummy bookshelf, behind which lay a secret suite of rooms where two families had been hiding for two years. Placed under arrest, these eight men and women were subsequently sent to concentration camps in the east from which only one, the business’s owner, Otto Frank, returned.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Laredo Morning Times

Texas parent calls for removal of Obama biography from library

In the past few months, parents across Texas have pushed for the removal of books that deal with subjects pertaining to race, gender and sexuality. One of these books is a children’s biography of former first lady Michelle Obama. The book “Michelle Obama: Political Icon” by Heather E. Schwartz...
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Right-Wing Tennessee Pastor Livestreams Book Bonfire With ‘Occultic Materials’ Like ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Twilight’

A pastor and noted pandemic-denier in is now making headlines for holding a book-burning ritual and livestreaming it on YouTube. Pastor Greg Locke, of the Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, was reported by the Guardian and others this week to have staged a “bonfire” comprised of what he called “occultic materials.” Included in that category, per reports, were books including entries from the Twilight and Harry Potter franchises, as well as tarot cards.
TENNESSEE STATE
Vogue

The Real-Life Socialite Rivalry That Likely Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, Mrs Russell – played by Carrie Coon – is dead set on one goal: becoming accepted by New York society. It’s no easy feat. Russell, you see, has heaps of money, but the new (and therefore wrong) kind. This does little to impress the old guard of New York City, who takes their orders from de facto queen Mrs Astor. And Mrs Astor prefers the company of the old guard families, who have held the top powerful positions in the city since the American revolution.
TV & VIDEOS

