Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) released the following statement following the passage of two bills from the Senate floor:. “Minnesotans are ready to get back on the right track. They know costs are going up and businesses are trying to recover from COVID. The last thing our main street businesses need is a massive tax hike. And, our employees deserve a fully funded unemployment fund to protect their family’s budget should they need it,” Miller said. “But opening up main street doesn’t do us any good if people don’t feel safe. The anti-police rhetoric is causing people to leave law enforcement and discouraging new people from entering this important field. Fast-tracking this bill to recruit more cops will open up career opportunities and reduce crime.”

WINONA, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO