MARYLAND. – Maryland lawmakers are aiming to cut the gas tax in the state, which could impact the price you see at the pump. Senate Bill 337 was introduced in the Senate Budget & Taxation hearing Tuesday, which repeals the annual auto gas tax increase legislation passed back in 2013. Lawmakers say gas prices continuing to rise and inflation at the highest it’s been in decades are indicators that the gas tax will increase, which should be determined by a vote.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO