Pfizer, OPKO pediatric growth hormone deficiency injection somatrogon gets EU nod

By Jonathan Block
 4 days ago
The European Commission has approved Ngenla (somatrogon), a long-acting recombinant human growth hormone to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency,...

MedicalXpress

EU watchdog assessing Pfizer shot for youngsters 12 to 15

The EU's medicines watchdog said Tuesday it has started to evaluate Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shot for children aged 12 to 15 years. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) last week said it would rule soon on a similar application to give the booster jab, called Comirnaty, to teens aged 16 and 17 within the 27-nation bloc.
WORLD
Seeking Alpha

Amneal gets FDA nod for 4 generic injectables products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved four generic injectables products from Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX). Dexamethasone sodium phosphate injection, USP 10 mg/mL, azacitidine 100 mg, carboprost tromethamine injection, USP 250 mcg/mL, and atropine sulfate injection, USP 0.5 mg/5 mL, received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval from the FDA.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer granted regulatory nod for COVID-19 pill in China

Chinese health authorities announced that they granted conditional approval for the COVID-19 pill developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), making it the first oral drug specifically authorized to treat the disease in the country. The National Medical Products Administration said on Saturday that the pill commercially known as PAXLOVID is approved for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

WHO Tracking 4 Omicron Subvariants while a New Antibody Gets the Nod

Although the Omicron surge appears to be waning in the U.S., the World Health Organization keeps an eye on four Omicron subvariants, with BA.2 being of particular concern, because it seems to be more transmissible than even the first variant. Read on for more news. WHO is Tracking 4 Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Moderna, BioNTech, And Novavax And The Shrinking Coronavirus Vaccine Market

As the pandemic appears to be waning so too will the market for coronavirus vaccines. Two months ago, I predicted that Omicron was likely to be more benign than the Delta variant and therefore represented a positive development, but that it would negatively impact the value of coronavirus vaccine companies. Only part of that prediction has come true. The Omicron variant was even more infectious than I had expected and therefore sadly resulted in more deaths. Omicron, though, may have paved the way forward from a pandemic to an endemic, and this hoped for transition has contributed to a sharp drop in stock prices for the vaccine-only companies: Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX), and Novavax (NVAX) (analysis).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Worried About Pfizer's Post-Pandemic Growth? These 14 Words from Pfizer's CEO Should Reassure You.

Pfizer says annual revenue may top $100 billion in 2022. But investors still worry about potential declines in vaccine demand in a post-pandemic world. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) recently reported billions of dollars in revenue last year thanks to its coronavirus vaccine. And the big pharma company predicts its vaccine and new coronavirus treatment together will bring in $54 billion this year. But that's not all. Pfizer's entire portfolio of products may bring annual revenue past the $100 billion mark.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

23andMe: A Genetics Innovator Positioned For Growth

23andMe Holding Co. is gearing up to capitalize on its growing genetic database by investing in new business verticals and industry-first services. 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) is a biotech company specializing in personal genomics. With nearly 12 million genotyped customers, the company sits on a goldmine of monetizable data. Unlike traditional tech companies, 23andMe's genetic database has practical applications that scale well beyond advertising and surveillance, making it significantly more profitable.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

