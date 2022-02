Gavrikov notched two assists, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks. Gavrikov had a hand in Patrik Laine's first and third tallies in the contest. With four helpers in his last seven games, Gavrikov remains an occasional contributor on offense. The Russian blueliner has a career-high 21 points with 52 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 77 hits and a plus-8 rating through 46 appearances. Even as mainly a defensive presence, he does enough across the board to help in deeper fantasy formats.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO