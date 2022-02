Crews were hard at work Wednesday making repairs at Hopkins County Courthouse. The gutters on the historic building were damaged by rough weather over the last couple of years. Because the building is a historic structure, which featured copper gutters when built in 1895, the county is required to replace them with copper gutters. The cost for the very expensive copper replacement gutters, according to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom, is being covered by insurance.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO