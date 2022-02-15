ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Bahraini crown prince to Bennett: ‘We will do great things together’

Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa met on Tuesday at the prince’s palace in Manama and exchanged welcoming remarks before the media. This is the first visit by an Israeli premier to Bahrain. “I come from Israel...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s COVID Green Pass system to end, Bennett confirms

Israel will not be extending the Green Pass regulations, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett confirmed on Thursday. The decision was made in a meeting with senior health and other officials. The Green Pass is set to expire on March 1. Green Pass restrictions had already been reduced earlier this month, such...
WORLD
Reuters

Bahrain hosts Bennett as Israel wades into Gulf security

MANAMA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bahrain agreed to step up cooperation with Israel on Tuesday, hosting a first visit by its leader Naftali Bennett that highlighted an increasing Israeli presence in the Gulf amid high tensions with regional power Iran. Bennett concluded a two-day visit to Manama, home to the...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s premier meets with Bahraini Jewish community

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the Jewish community of Bahrain on Tuesday, and gave them a shofar from Israel for their synagogue. “I’m very delighted to be here in Bahrain, and I could think of no better way to kick off this visit than seeing my family here in Bahrain,” said Bennett. “All of you are indeed family. I come from Israel with goodwill, with warm friendship between the two peoples, and I’m sure you can be a remarkable bridge between Bahrain and Israel. I’m looking forward to a wonderful day to strengthen the Abraham Accords, to strengthen the relationship between the nations.”
RELIGION
Metro International

U.S. eyes Israeli robot boats for Mideast ops as Bennett visits Bahrain

MANAMA (Reuters) -The U.S. Navy is considering adding unmanned Israeli boats to its joint Middle East operations, a U.S. official said, a move that could deepen Israel’s growing role in regional military arrangements as it normalises ties with former foes in the Gulf. Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s...
MILITARY
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli settlement Evyatar passes first hurdles, raising tensions in coalition

Evyatar, the unauthorized settlement outpost that was voluntarily evacuated in July as part of a deal with Israel’s fledgling government, is back in the news. It returned to the headlines on Feb. 1 when Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, on his last day in office, gave the legal stamp of approval to the deal, touching an ideological nerve within the coalition and raising the question whether Evyatar will become a wedge splitting its left and right blocs.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Iranian media: Israeli officials deterring progress in Vienna nuclear talks

An Iranian news agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps lashed out on Tuesday at Israel’s delegation to the nuclear talks in Vienna. “The open and unexpected presence of the Zionists in Vienna undoubtedly represents a deterring factor to progress in the Vienna talks at the current sensitive juncture,” tweeted Nour News in Hebrew. “The dialogue between Israel’s representatives and [International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi] and [Russian envoy to the talks Mikhail] Ulyanov, whatever their purpose, is a step toward fulfilling this regime’s characteristic destructive role,” the tweet continued.
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Arab American News

What Turkey’s rapprochement to Israel means for the Palestinian State

This March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan plans to meet with Israeli President Issac Herzog in Ankara for the first time in 13 years. While the meetings are set to discuss strategic gas imports to Israel, they also sit upon long standing moral tensions of Turkey’s support for the Palestinian State.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

France warns Iran only days left to agree nuclear deal

Iran has just days left to accept a deal on its nuclear programme at talks in Vienna, France warned on Wednesday, while Tehran's chief negotiator promised that an agreement was closer than ever. "It is not a question of weeks, it is a question of days," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Senate, adding that a major crisis would be unleashed if there is no agreement. The Vienna talks, which involve Iran as well as Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly, resumed in late November with the aim of restoring the 2015 deal. That accord had offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, but the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed heavy economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its commitments.
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel shoots down alleged drone launched by Hezbollah

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Thursday said it shot down an unmanned aircraft launched by Lebanon's Hezbollah into Israeli airspace. The incident occurred just a day after Hezbollah's chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said his group has been manufacturing military drones in Lebanon and has the technology to turn thousands of missiles in its possession into precision-guided munitions.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

