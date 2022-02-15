Bahraini crown prince to Bennett: ‘We will do great things together’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the Jewish community of Bahrain on Tuesday, and gave them a shofar from Israel for their synagogue. “I’m very delighted to be here in Bahrain, and I could think of no better way to kick off this visit than seeing my family here in Bahrain,” said Bennett. “All of you are indeed family. I come from Israel with goodwill, with warm friendship between the two peoples, and I’m sure you can be a remarkable bridge between Bahrain and Israel. I’m looking forward to a wonderful day to strengthen the Abraham Accords, to strengthen the relationship between the nations.”

