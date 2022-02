Four companies representing tech, beauty, education and fashion have launched their Regulation A offerings and are open for investment from the general public, including viewers. In this episode of Going Public, we meet our new mentor, Jaime Schmidt. Schmidt took her company, Schmidt Naturals, from her kitchen to $25 million in revenue, to an eventual acquisition by UniLever. The founders of PROVEN, Ming and Amy, are excited to see how much they have in common with their new mentor and are eager to hear her advice on scaling their company and getting more customers.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO