Man breaks into Corbin flea market through ductwork, steals weapons

CORBIN, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Laurel County deputies said they responded to a burglary in progress Sunday morning at the Cumberland Parkway Flea Market.

Deputies arrived to witness the male suspect fighting to escape the owners while in possession of four handguns that had been stolen from a booth.

The investigation led authorities to believe the suspect had taken apart ductwork in the back of the building to force entry.

Inside, several booth showcases were busted open with many guns and case knives missing, according to deputies.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Vernon J. Grubb was arrested on Feb. 13 on charges of first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, four counts of theft by unlawful taking of a firearm, theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more but under $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

He was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.