Indonesian principal sentenced to life in prison for raping at least 13 students

A n Indonesian principal was sentenced to life in prison for raping at least 13 of his students .

Bandung District Court sentenced Herry Wirawan, a former principal of an Islamic boarding school for girls in the city of Bandung, on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to raping at least 13 students between the ages of 11 and 14 in violation of the Child Protection Law and Criminal Code.

At least nine babies were born from the rapes, the Associated Press reported . As part of the ruling, the infants will be turned over to the Children and Women Protection Agency until the "victims are mentally ready to care for their children."

As part of the sentence, the three-judge panel ordered the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection to pay 331 million rupiah, equivalent to just under $23,200 in compensation to the girls. Each girl will receive between $600 and $6,000 for medical and psychological treatments, according to CBS.

LOUISVILLE ACTIVIST CHARGED AFTER ATTEMPTED SHOOTING OF MAYORAL CANDIDATE

Wirawan reportedly raped his students in several locations between 2016 to 2021, including at their own school, in hotel rooms, or in rented apartments. In his guilty plea, Wirawan apologized to his victims and their families.

Prosecutors had sought to have Wirawan sentenced to death and chemical castration.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Wirawan and prosecutors have seven days to appeal the court's decision.