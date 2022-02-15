Roanoke Valley SPCA helps canine couple say ‘I woof you’ at the altar

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Talk about a Valentine’s Day treat! A “pawfectly precious” canine couple finally got to “tie the leash” this week, thanks to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

According to the shelter, two dogs, Polly and Cupid, got to say “I woof you” at Charter Hall in the City Market Building in downtown Roanoke.

Not only did the happy couple get dressed up for the occasion, but they even exchanged rings — or rather, name tags — and enjoyed a freshly-made bone cake.

Polly and Cupid even invited “a variety of Roanoke Valley SPCA alumni and animal ambassadors along with a few more furbulous friends” to witness their big day, according to the shelter, bringing the number of attendees up to about 10 dogs, plus their human companions.

Organizers say the event was pre-recorded rather than live on Valentine’s Day in order to keep the pets comfortable.

“Everyone did phenomenal!” said Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA. “We were so impressed and this goes to show just how amazing shelter pets are!”

According to Rickmond, the newlyweds have registered at Chewy and Amazon , so if you want to help celebrate their wedding, you can donate to their shelter friends at the Roanoke Valley SPCA in their honor.

