For better or worse, the gray wolves have come to Colorado and we get a look at the first pup born and collared in the state. The pup was fitted with a GPS collar in North Park, Colorado this week. The animal was darted with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, which allowed the collar to be fitted by the field staff on the ground. This is the first gray wolf born and collared in Colorado.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO