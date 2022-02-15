ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball Out with Online Competitive Co-Op in MLB The Show 22 on PS5, PS4

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the game announced, it’s time for Sony San Diego Studio to dig into some of the features you can expect to find in MLB The Show 22 when it releases on 5th April. First up: online competitive co-op for teams of two or three. For...

Creative Bloq

Mysterious GTA 6 image drives gamers wild

The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Grand Theft Auto fans. Back in October, Rockstar games totally botched the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, with bugs and glitches galore. But in much better news, the long-awaited GTA 6 was finally confirmed last week, with the studio announcing that the sequel is well underway.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Switch is Now Officially Nintendo’s Best-Selling Console of All Time

It’s official. Just a month shy of the 5th anniversary of its worldwide release back on March 3 of 2017, the Nintendo Switch has not only passed the 100 million mark in so far as units sold, but it has finally dethroned the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling home console. Having climbed the ranks over the years, easily surpassing the likes of the Wii U and N64, to then overtake the likes of the SNES and the original NES. Only the Nintendo DS’ roughly 154 million and [combined] Game Boy’s 118 million can beat the Switch’s, as of December 31 of last year, grand total of 103.54 million. A figure that is now spread across three separate models; the Switch’s latest iteration, its OLED Model, releasing in October of last year and so far having sold just shy of four million units alone.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Nintendo Switch 2 may come in 2024 as sales momentum remains strong for current Switch console

A report from Bloomberg has highlighted a very telling comment made by Nintendo’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa. The executive was discussing the Switch console during an earnings call and stated, “Switch is just in the middle of its lifecycle and the momentum going into this year is good”. While this might be sufficient enough to kill off further rumors about a potential Switch Pro console, it has actually offered up an idea of when a Nintendo Switch 2 console could make an appearance.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Riders Republic Free on PS5, PS4 This Weekend

The Winter Olympics are underway, so we’d expected a Riders Republic update right about now. We can’t say we anticipated a world-first Prada collaboration, however, but that’s what we’re getting. “Starting on 8th February, players will discover sections of the Riders Ridge social hub decorated with the colours of Prada Linea Rossa as they are immersed in a thematic experience,” the blurb teases.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Slam "Insulting" Free Game

When February's free PlayStation Plus games were announced, many PS plus subscribers were immediately unhappy with the offering. Now, many subscribers are even more unhappy. If you missed the announcement, February's free PS Plus games are Planet Coaster, EA Sports UFC 4, and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep. The former is the month's PS5 offering, while the latter two games are the month's PS4 offering. It's the most latter of these games that triggered the initial backlash for being 9-year-old DLC to a 10-year-old game. And it's the most latter of these games that's triggered the second wave of backlash as well.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Sifu Physical Version Spotted for PS5 and PS4, Out in May

Sifu is out next week for PlayStation 5 and PS4 through the PS Store, but if you'd rather wait for a physical version to display on your shelf, then you're in luck. Similar to what happened with Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the next game out of developer SloClap will be available as a boxed copy a few months after the digital launch. UK retailer GAME has new listings for a Vengeance Edition, costing £44.99 and releasing on 3rd May 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Dying Light 2 Cross-Gen Co-Op: Can PS4 play with PS5? Can Xbox Series play with One?

Dying Light 2 is finally out in the wild, giving players a huge open world to run across and kill zombies in. Of course, it’s best played with friends, but what if those friends are stuck on last-gen systems? Can PS4 play with PS5? And what about those Xbox One players hoping to join up with friends who have Xbox Series X|S? Here’s the need-to-know info on Dying Light 2 cross-gen co-op multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Plus Paywall Dropped for PS5, PS4 Online Games This Weekend

Sony is once again allowing anyone to play their PlayStation 5 and PS4 games online without the need for an active PS Plus subscription this weekend. From 12th February 2022 through to the 14th, the paid membership won't be needed to take part in some hectic multiplayer action. Sony highlights the likes of Monster Hunter World, Fall Guys, and NBA 2K22 to promote the weekend of free play, but the offer actually extends to every PS5, PS4 title with multiplayer capabilities.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Poll: Did You Buy Sifu on PS5, PS4?

Sifu has high kicked its way onto PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and as we stressed in our Sifu PS5 review, it is not a game for everyone. It can be a brutally unforgiving brawler, but if you're up for the challenge (and actually have the time to master it!), then Sifu is superb.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Here's Your First Look at MLB The Show 22 on PS5

You probably didn’t need a gameplay trailer to picture what MLB The Show 22 will look like on the PlayStation 5, but here’s a cinematic clip ahead of the baseball sim’s 5th April release date. We were a little disappointed with the visual upgrade in last year’s game, and in truth this looks like more of the same, although we’ll need to see unedited footage to fully get a grasp of that.
MLB
twistedvoxel.com

Sifu PS4 vs. PS5 Comparison: Is There A Major Difference?

Sifu is available for PC in addition to the PS4 and PS5. The game supports 60 FPS on both platforms, so what is the major difference?. Sifu is a fast-paced action game so the controller response matters a lot. In this regard, both PS4 and PS5 users can rest easy since the game appears to run at 60 FPS on these platforms. The performance of the game is also quite solid on the PS4 and PS5, save for some rare cases where it might dip on the PS4, e.g when fighting too many enemies at once.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Dying Light 2 co-op: How to play with online with friends

Dying Light 2 has quickly become one of the most popular zombie games available due to its excellent gameplay mechanics and its detailed, activity-filled open world. As fun as the game is to play by yourself, though, we believe you'll have an even better time if you play with your friends (you can also play with random players online, as well).
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Remember to Buy Horizon Forbidden West on PS4, And Not PS5

With Horizon Forbidden West two weeks away from launch, you may be beginning to think about pre-ordering the title. If that’s the case, then here’s a swift reminder to buy the game on the PlayStation 4 and not on the PS5. That’s because, after some backtracking, Sony announced that it will honour the release’s free PS4 to PS5 upgrade, which can save you a few bucks.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Disgaea 6 Complete Ditches Switch for PS5, PS4 This Summer

Disgaea 6 Complete is the, er, complete version of the crazy strategy RPG that released for Nintendo Switch last year. The latest entry in NIS' long running series, it's packed with all the comedic charm that you'd expect, and our pals over at Nintendo Life recommend it in their Disgaea 6 review. Thankfully, the performance issues that the game suffered on Switch shouldn't be a problem on Sony's systems.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Disco Elysium Jamais Vu Update Rolling Out Now For PS4, PS5

ZA/UM has announced that the Disco Elysium Jamais Vu update is now rolling out for PS4 and PS5. This is known Disco Elysium update 1.16 for PS4 and Disco Elysium update 1.0016 for PS5, and brings with it a number of key additions for the game. New secret achievements –...
VIDEO GAMES

