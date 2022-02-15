iFixit did a teardown of the Steam Deck, official partner for parts

Is Steam Deck repairable? Read on to find out everything you need to know!. Soon, Valve's Steam Deck will be in the hands of gamers across the world. Other console/mobile/PC hybrid devices have existed before, but the Steam Deck is the most powerful and most accessible one ever made. Accordingly, this will be most people's first experience with a device like the Steam Deck. It's only natural to wonder how easy (or how tough) Steam Deck will be to repair. In this article, we'll tell you everything you need to know about opening up your Steam Deck.

