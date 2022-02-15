ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

iFixit did a teardown of the Steam Deck, official partner for parts

By Liam Dawe
GamingOnLinux
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Valve has confirmed that iFixit will be their official partner for getting replacement parts for the Steam Deck. Plus, there's a teardown video. Hope everyone’s doing well – 10 days and counting until launch day! We have...

www.gamingonlinux.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifixit#Teardown#Blog#Cad#Open Source#Steam Deck#Valve Index
