Posh new speakeasy with “hole-in-the-wall” vibes opening in historic Victorian Village church

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sanctuary on Neil has a new tenant, and it’s an exciting one. Sotto Terra, described in a press release as “an upscale version of your favorite hole-in-the-wall bar,” will hold a soft opening in the basement of the Sanctuary on Neil, the historic former church, on Feb....

