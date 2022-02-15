ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Facebook parent Meta settles decade-old data-privacy lawsuit

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has settled a decade-old class action lawsuit over the company’s...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Platform#Class Action Lawsuit#Meta Platforms Inc
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Times Daily

Mediator: Sacklers willing to pay more in Purdue settlement

Members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are willing to kick in more money — up to $6 billion total — to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids as the company tries to work out a deal with state attorneys general who torpedoed an earlier settlement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Facebook Parent Meta Falls Behind Nvidia

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) continued its slide on February 8 and has now dropped so much in the past week that the company is worth less than chipmaker NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), CNBC reports. Meta shares dropped 2.1% to close at $220.18 on Tuesday. The stock is down 35%...
STOCKS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Peter Thiel leaving board of Facebook parent Meta

MENLO PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Peter Thiel, a Silicon Valley billionaire and advisor to former President Donald Trump, is leaving the board of directors of Facebook parent company Meta. The company said Monday that Thiel will stay on until Meta’s next shareholder meeting later this year, where...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy