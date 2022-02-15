ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US could see a century's worth of sea rise in just 30 years

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

New Report Says Sea Levels Will Rise In Next 30 Years As Much As They Have In Past Century

BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Sea levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. That’s according to a report just released by NOAA. As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, a soothing day down the shore is perfect for a slow stroll in the sand with human’s best friend.  Quite the contrast to when Nor’easters rage up the coastline or hurricanes barrel ashore. Waves pummel the coastline, tidal flooding fills streets, and storm surge crushes boardwalks and homes. These events will get worse according to a report just released by NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Murdock spoke with scientist William Sweet. LINK: Read the report “Flood frequencies are...
ENVIRONMENT
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Times Daily

Storm sweeps northern Europe, causing damage and delays

BERLIN (AP) — Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across the region overnight, toppling trees, downing power lines and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. At least three people were killed.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Levels#20th Century#Sunny Days#Coastline#United States#Eastern
Times Daily

Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight

Krystal Guerra’s Miami apartment has a tiny kitchen, cracked tiles, warped cabinets, no dishwasher and hardly any storage space. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy