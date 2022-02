Ava, MO. – At roughly 11:00 PM on February 14th, a 1998 Oldsmobile driven by Robert Martinez, 56 of Squires, traveled off the left side of the roadway on highway 5 near Ava and struck the guardrail. Martinez then appears to have overcorrected and collided with the guardrail on the right side of the roadway. Martinez was transported via Air Ambulance to Cox South in Springfield for his serious injuries. Roughly 60 feet of guardrail was damaged extensively on both sides on highway 5. This crash was investigated by Corporal N J Britt of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop G.

AVA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO