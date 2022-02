CD Projekt, the developer of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, has been a busy boy with its franchise over the last few years. November last year the team began leaving hints that the sequel to its beloved open world action RPG so far aptly titled The Witcher 4 would begin development in 2022. In a financial earnings call it later hinted that the team would be ramping up multiplayer and live service elements for the Witcher series, suggesting they would be a major component of this next game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO