A new patch is going to take Cyberpunk 2077 to the next level with next-gen update with details outlined in today’s livestream. CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 held a surprise video today, which revealed the first details on its first major 1.5 update and what will be featured in the next-gen patch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. With the game’s glitchy release back in 2020, the company has finally unveiled it is ready for the game to run as promised on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The launch of the new update even got its own trailer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO