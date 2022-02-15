Coinbase To Let Crypto Recipients In Mexico Cash Out In Local Currency

As the fifth largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, we expect the company to be well positioned to benefit as more people invest in cryptocurrency. In this analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), we analysed its cryptocurrency exchange business and believe that it stands to benefit as interest by people to invest in cryptocurrency grows. Furthermore, we believe that besides retail customers, its institutional business, which represented 56% of its assets on platform in Q3 2021, could benefit as more institutional investors invest in cryptocurrency. Additionally, we analysed its financial position and determined that it has a solid net cash position excluding customer custodial funds liabilities with positive free cash flow, which we believe bodes well for its goal to pursue M&A activity.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO