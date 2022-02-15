ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin screenshots detail Marilith, the Lufenians, Expert Jobs, Mount Gulg, The Ancients' Tower, and The Wicker Arbor

By Adam Vitale
rpgsite.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has released new screenshots and information for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, detailing Marilith, the Lufenians, Expert Jobs, Mount Gulg, The Ancients' Tower, and The Wicker Arbor. Additionally, Square Enix has shared a new promo video outlining the bonuses found in the game's Digital Deluxe Edition,...

www.rpgsite.net

Inverse

There's only one good way to play the original Final Fantasy 7 in 2022

Final Fantasy 7 celebrated its 25th anniversary on January 31, 2022. So Inverse is offering fans a full week of content dedicated to the iconic RPG. But, as popular as the 1997 classic might be, not everyone has experienced the majesty of the original narrative in its first form. And, even if you have played it before, returning to the retro RPG as it once was probably won’t be quite as fun as you might think — at least compared to contemporary standards in gaming. Whether you’re a newcomer or series veteran, the reality is there’s only one truly great way to play Final Fantasy 7 in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dragon Quest X Offline gets screenshots and details for Dwachakka

We have more details about Dragon Quest X Offline, as Square Enix today decided to focus on Dwachakka. We have information and screenshots covering topography, the Dwarves race, villages and towns, and characters. Here’s the full rundown on Dwachakka in Dragon Quest X Offline, courtesy of Gematsu:. Topography. –...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Interview - Speaking characters, themes, challenges, and more with producer Junzo Hosoi

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is the fourth entry in the Mysterious sub-series of the Atelier franchise. Interestingly, it is positioned directly after the events of the original Atelier Sophie rather than after its earlier-released sequels in Atelier Firis and Atelier Lydie & Suelle. I've had...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Square Enix Details 'Custom Race Mode' In Final Fantasy Spin-Off Chocobo GP

One game you might want to be on the lookout for this March is the new Chocobo GP for Nintendo Switch. It's a new kart racer by the Final Fantasy company Square Enix in the style of series like Mario Kart and features an expansive roster of FF characters. Square Enix has been sharing a look at these racers over on its social media channels, and now in a follow-up post, it's detailed the game's custom race mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Parents React to FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker

Renowned FINAL FANTASY expert Jesse Cox gets his parents to react to FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker. This expansion is the thrilling final chapter in the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story bringing a variety of new dungeons, jobs, and updates to the game! (In partnership with Square Enix) Play now: https://bit.ly/3p0LhHI.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

The top 10 best Final Fantasy games on mobile

These are the essential Final Fantasy games on mobile, No-bius!. Final Fantasy is a franchise that has been around for a long time, bringing games, board games, merch, and more out into the world for us to consume! We have seen quite a few Final Fantasy games make their way onto mobile devices. Final Fantasy is a staple of the JRPG genre, with so many lovely games to pick up and play, you might not know where to start. But, that's why you've come here!
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

New Moss: Book II details and screenshots

Over on the PlayStation Blog, developer Polyarc has shared more Moss: Book II details and screenshots. If you’re unfamiliar with Moss, Moss is a VR game where you play as adorable little mouse named Quill. While Moss wasn’t the biggest game, it was one of the most charming VR...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters Vs Sisters gets a Japanese promotional trailer; CPU Goddesses confirmed playable

Compile Heart has posted a new promotional trailer for Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters Vs Sisters, showcasing characters, combat, and more for the upcoming Neptunia title. Additionally, Compile Heart confirmed that the four CPU Goddesses will appear in the game as playable characters, in addition to the titular sister CPU Candidates. The...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Mystery Horror RPG Pocket Mirror: GoldeneTraum announced for PC

Degica Games, AstralShift, and VisuStella have announced Pocket Mirror: GoldeneTraum, set to release in 2022 for PC (Steam). GoldeneTraum is a remaster of a 2016 mystery horror RPG, now made with the newest version of RPG Maker, which includes redone visuals, a new ending, a new artstyle, and other new features.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Guide to the P1S tiles in Final Fantasy XIV

Savage raiding in Final Fantasy XIV can be a little intimidating, and anyone diving into Pandemonium for the first time will likely start with the PS1 boss Erichthonios. This fight can seem extremely crazy at first, but when broken down, it becomes quite forgiving and easy to master. The biggest...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

The Basics of Combat in Final Fantasy XIV

Weaving? Debuffs? Combos? Potency? We go through all the basics of combat in Final Fantasy XIV. Greetings traveler, if you have just started playing Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV). You must have some questions. Allow us here at ESTNN to answer them and give you a rundown of what to expect. This little handy guide will cover how to fight properly, how to spot mechanics, damage types and what is expected of you.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Review

Pokemon Legends: Arceus freshens the ol' series formula with inspiration from action and open-world RPGs. In this updated paradigm, players take on the role of a research assistant helping with the first-ever Pokedex instead of a trainer preparing for a regional league. Game Freak complements that shift with more ways than ever to observe, capture, and battle with Pokemon. We’re not collecting gym badges or busting crime syndicates, but we still are “catching them all.”
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Isometric action RPG Batora: Lost Haven gets a Story Trailer

Publisher Team17 and developer Stormind Games have shared a new Story Trailer for hack-and-slash RPG Batora: Lost Haven. Batora puts you into the shoes of 16-year-old Avril as she travels through the universe, battling horrors in an attempt to save a devasted Earth. The game features a cartoony sci-fi visual style and a combat camera similar to Diablo-like RPGs. Stormind also highlights a non-linear storyline with various competing factions present in the game.
VIDEO GAMES

