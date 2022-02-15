Tony Evers calls for education spending, $150 checks to residents in state of the state address

Gov. Tony Evers began the last State of the State address of his first term and, effectively, the kickoff of his re-election campaign, in his trademark folksy style. He professed his love for his wife, Kathy, his kindergarten classmate and junior prom date, with whom he will celebrate the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary this year. He talked about growing up “a scrawny kid with big glasses” in Plymouth — “that’s the cheese capital of the world, by the way” — where he worked in a cheese factory scraping the mold off cheese. Then he segued into how his youthful dream of becoming a doctor was derailed when he learned, at the beginning of medical school, that Kathy was expecting their first child. An acceptance letter from the UW-Madison graduate school for education changed his life, setting him on his path to become a science teacher, a school principal and then state superintendent of schools. “And there is no doubt,” he added, “that it is because of that letter that I’m standing here today as your governor.”

4 DAYS AGO