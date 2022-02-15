Tony Evers calls for education spending, $150 checks to residents in state of the state address
By MITCHELL SCHMIDT, ALEXANDER SHUR Wisconsin State Journal
Kenosha News.com
5 days ago
In the final State of the State address of Gov. Tony Evers’ first term, the Democratic governor called on Republicans to take up his plan to spend a portion of Wisconsin’s projected surplus on schools, caregivers and $150 checks for every resident in the state — a proposal Republicans plan to...
Lawmakers are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a constitutional amendment that would direct courts to consider past criminal records when setting cash bail, as well as bills that would allow guns in vehicles on school grounds and prohibit some offenders from having dogs.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Gov. Tony Evers said he wants to send $150 refunds to each taxpayer in Wisconsin. One of the many priorities the governor laid out during Tuesday night’s State of the State address. Gov. Tony Evers’ address to Wisconsinites Tuesday night began with childhood...
Gov. Tony Evers began the last State of the State address of his first term and, effectively, the kickoff of his re-election campaign, in his trademark folksy style. He professed his love for his wife, Kathy, his kindergarten classmate and junior prom date, with whom he will celebrate the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary this year. He talked about growing up “a scrawny kid with big glasses” in Plymouth — “that’s the cheese capital of the world, by the way” — where he worked in a cheese factory scraping the mold off cheese. Then he segued into how his youthful dream of becoming a doctor was derailed when he learned, at the beginning of medical school, that Kathy was expecting their first child. An acceptance letter from the UW-Madison graduate school for education changed his life, setting him on his path to become a science teacher, a school principal and then state superintendent of schools. “And there is no doubt,” he added, “that it is because of that letter that I’m standing here today as your governor.”
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's Democrat governor is taking a victory lap in his latest State of the State address. Text from his speech indicates Gov. Tony Evers will tout the massive federal spending and Republican-driven tax cuts that have resulted in a record budget surplus. The governor’s office...
“When Governor Evers talks about his campaign promises, little or no action was actually taken by the governor to get these things done. The majority of promises were delivered because of billions in federal dollars or from good policy decisions by Legislative Republicans. “Governor Evers has failed to address the...
Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed into law new contracts for state troopers and building tradespeople including plumbers, carpenters and electricians. The contracts, which passed the state Assembly and Senate last month, cover the previous and current fiscal year and amount to raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%. Similar raises were approved for UW-Madison and University of Wisconsin System tradespeople.
The state Assembly on Thursday passed a package of bills that Republicans say are geared toward addressing the state’s ongoing workforce shortage by restricting access to state unemployment benefits in order to force more people back into the labor pool. The bills also must clear the Senate, but appear...
WEST BEND, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers hosted a news conference in West Bend following his 2022 State of the State address. The governor is also visiting Green Bay and La Crosse Wednesday. The governor used his election year State of the State address on Tuesday to call on the...
MADISON (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers is delivering his 2022 State of the State Address in person this year at Wisconsin’s Capitol. It is slated to begin at 7 p.m. You can watch it live right here or on the News 8 Now Facebook page. Below are Evers’ remarks as prepared for delivery: Good evening, Wisconsin! Honorable Supreme Court Justices,...
