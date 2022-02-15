ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Evers calls for education spending, $150 checks to residents in state of the state address

By MITCHELL SCHMIDT, ALEXANDER SHUR Wisconsin State Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the final State of the State address of Gov. Tony Evers’ first term, the Democratic governor called on Republicans to take up his plan to spend a portion of Wisconsin’s projected surplus on schools, caregivers and $150 checks for every resident in the state — a proposal Republicans plan to...

WausauPilot

Evers delivers State of the State address into a political whirlwind

Gov. Tony Evers began the last State of the State address of his first term and, effectively, the kickoff of his re-election campaign, in his trademark folksy style. He professed his love for his wife, Kathy, his kindergarten classmate and junior prom date, with whom he will celebrate the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary this year. He talked about growing up “a scrawny kid with big glasses” in Plymouth — “that’s the cheese capital of the world, by the way” — where he worked in a cheese factory scraping the mold off cheese. Then he segued into how his youthful dream of becoming a doctor was derailed when he learned, at the beginning of medical school, that Kathy was expecting their first child. An acceptance letter from the UW-Madison graduate school for education changed his life, setting him on his path to become a science teacher, a school principal and then state superintendent of schools. “And there is no doubt,” he added, “that it is because of that letter that I’m standing here today as your governor.”
Gov. Tony Evers signs new contracts for state troopers, building tradespeople

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed into law new contracts for state troopers and building tradespeople including plumbers, carpenters and electricians. The contracts, which passed the state Assembly and Senate last month, cover the previous and current fiscal year and amount to raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%. Similar raises were approved for UW-Madison and University of Wisconsin System tradespeople.
POLITICS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gov. Evers West Bend visit; touts his State of the State address

WEST BEND, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers hosted a news conference in West Bend following his 2022 State of the State address. The governor is also visiting Green Bay and La Crosse Wednesday. The governor used his election year State of the State address on Tuesday to call on the...
