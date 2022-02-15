ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ATX Gossip Talks Local Celebs In Love

By Stephanie Gilbert
KXAN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDani Dudek of ATX Gossip joined Steph and Rosie to spill “the sweet tea” on Austin celebs and...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

 

wonderwall.com

Channing Tatum talks body hair changes for upcoming 'Magic Mike 3' film, plus more celeb news

Channing Tatum says he's going au naturel for 'Magic Mike 3'. "The times, they are are-changin'" … and that goes for male dancers, too! Channing Tatum stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Feb. 8 to discuss his new movie, "Dog," which he stars in and directed. But when the conversation turned to the shaved head Channing sports in the movie, Jimmy apparently couldn't resist asking the actor and director to share his body hair plans for the upcoming third installment of "Magic Mike." "Speaking of hair removal, what about 'Magic Mike?'" Will you be waxing your body for that soon? Is that starting yet?" Jimmy inquired. Channing smiled. "No," he said. "We are going to change with the times, and I am not gonna do the whole waxing thing. I think I'm just gonna go natural." Jimmy didn't drop it, though. Instead, he asked if waxing is no longer on-trend for male dancers. "I think we're gonna try to change it. I think we're gonna just … it's a new day. It's a new day," Channing replied. Jimmy was on to him. "Is this just because you don't wanna get waxed anymore?" he asked. "Yep, pretty much," Channing said with a chuckle. "A little bit of hair is fine!" Steven Soderbergh has signed on to direct the new film, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," but Channing told "Entertainment Tonight" he's unsure if Matthew McConaughey will return for this installment. He also said he's already started rehearsing, "every day for three hours a day in a garage in the Valley." Filming is slated to start next month in London and Italy, according to ET.
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Big Fans! Celebs Who Love Watching HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

Big fans! Several stars are just like Us and cannot get enough of the intense drama that occurs on HBO’s Euphoria. Euphoria premiered its first season in June 2019 to much critical acclaim — including a history-making Emmy win for leading lady Zendaya — and fan attention. The show, loosely based on an Israeli series of the same name, follows a group of high school students navigating friendship, love, sex and drugs. The Disney Channel alum plays Rue, a recovering drug addict, who has recently completed a stint in rehab when the series began.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
FOX 43

Talking love, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's Valentine's Day, so the chicks from Chick2Chick are talking love, of course. Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Feb. 14 to discuss how the world has changed in the past few decades when it comes to accepting same sex marriage. Heteronormativity is a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

