ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Spike in cases of so-called 'broken heart syndrome'

fox5dc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroundbreaking research has identified a COVID pandemic spike in cases of...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Teacher Made White 10-yr-olds Apologize to Black Kids For Skin Color

A 5th grade public school teacher instructed her white students to apologize to all the black students. But I thought Democrats said critical race theory isn't taught in elementary schools?. A 5th grade teacher working in the North Penn School District made white elementary school children apologize to black kids...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Pandemic#Covid#Fox Medical Team
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Victim’s father criticises parents for doing ‘nothing’ while their son was ‘crying out for help’

The father of one of the victims killed at Oxford High School has taken aim at Ethan Crumbley’s parents for doing “nothing” while their son was “crying out for help” in the lead-up to the mass shooting.Buck Myre told ClickonDetroit that James and Jennifer Crumbley were not “very good mentors” to the 15-year-old alleged gunman and “failed everybody” by turning a blind eye to the warning signs of his disturbing behaviour.“I don’t like to use their name. But the shooter did not have very good mentors. It’s obvious, what we’ve all read and learned, right?” he said.“But obviously, they’re...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Mom Finds Toddler Alone Inside Locked, Dark Florida Daycare Center After Being Just 15 Minutes Late for Pickup

A Florida mother said was shocked to find her 2-year-old daughter left by herself and locked inside her daycare center only 15 minutes after she was scheduled to be picked up. Stephanie Martinez said she found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up and with the lights off when she arrived to pick up her daughter, Ani. Martinez called 911 as she could see her little girl peering out from a pitch-black room. Martinez also filmed the ordeal.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Grieving sisters face eviction from family home three weeks after beloved mother dies from cancer

Two grieving sisters face homelessness after being forced to find a new home just three weeks after their mother died from cancer. Brogan Webb, 23, says a housing association told her and her 21-year-old sister Taylor they had to move out of their Glasgow home because they lost their mother’s address as primary residence after moving into student accommodation. Though the sisters do not plan to stay in their mother’s home long-term, they feel they need more time to look for a new place rather then a sudden eviction while they are still grieving. Ms Webb said: “We are willing...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

‘Broken heart’ cases surge during COVID, especially among women

Groundbreaking research by several top American medical centers has identified a COVID pandemic spike in cases of so-called "broken heart syndrome," a potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition that doctors say is disproportionately impacting women. "My heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest," said Mary Kay Abramson, 63,...
BROOKEVILLE, MD
The Independent

Seven-year-old dies three days after Covid diagnosis: ‘Even while it was happening, it didn’t seem real’

The family of a Tennessee seven-year-old is speaking out following the child’s death less than 72 hours after she tested positive for Covid.“She was just a happy, healthy, normal, beautiful soul,” Jennifer Graviss told Good Morning America of her daughter, Adalyn. “She was just so sweet, an amazing kid.”The Knoxville child only began feeling unwell on February 4, the family says – but the virus took her quickly.“It was right around the nine o’clock hour when we noticed her speech was all but gone, though she was still responding to us,” the child’s father, Adam Graviss, said. “By 10 o’clock,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Waterloo Journal

Mom thought her daughter with autism was in deep thought, turns out she was having seizures

A mother recently took to social media to thank strangers who helped her identify her daughter’s condition. The mother had been regularly sharing videos of her beloved girl who is nonverbal and has autism spectrum disorder. She usually shares tips for traveling with a young child who is on the spectrum. And, it was the warnings from concerned commenters that allowed to her get her daughter the help she needed before it was too late.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy