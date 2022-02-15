Spike in cases of so-called 'broken heart syndrome'

The family of a Tennessee seven-year-old is speaking out following the child’s death less than 72 hours after she tested positive for Covid.“She was just a happy, healthy, normal, beautiful soul,” Jennifer Graviss told Good Morning America of her daughter, Adalyn. “She was just so sweet, an amazing kid.”The Knoxville child only began feeling unwell on February 4, the family says – but the virus took her quickly.“It was right around the nine o’clock hour when we noticed her speech was all but gone, though she was still responding to us,” the child’s father, Adam Graviss, said. “By 10 o’clock,...
Comments / 0