Visual Art

Exploring paint parties with Art with Kare

ourquadcities.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we met with Art with Kare founder...

www.ourquadcities.com

La Grande Observer

Art center hosts Sarah Bird oil painting exhibit and workshop

LA GRANDE — “Tiny Fruits,” an exhibit featuring a series of Sarah Bird’s oil paintings, opened Friday, Feb. 4 at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. The exhibit will run through March 26 in the center’s main gallery. ACE is open Wednesday through...
LA GRANDE, OR
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

10-year-old's pop art painting style is raising money to feed his peers

Minor inconveniences and life-altering tragedies are causing even ardent optimists to beg for mercy from the relentless global pandemic. But many of those same people have made the best of too much time at home — people such as 10-year-old Tucker Patsey’s family. When Tucker was 3 or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

RAM: Exploring 'Metamorphosis' in art

From Claire B. Jones’ cotton sculpture that blurs the lines between two- and three-dimensions to an interactive piece by James Volkert that contains Atlantic seawater, this year’s Fort Smith Regional Art Museum’s Annual Invitational has it all. Amidst chaos, isolation and shifting perspectives, the theme of "Metamorphosis" was chosen, with the desire to focus...
FORT SMITH, AR
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
musictimes.com

Dallas Good Dead at 48: 'The Sadies' Musician's Cause of Death Tragic

Dallas Good, popularly known as one of the members of the famed Canadian rock-western band The Sadies, has passed away at the age of 48. According to The U.S. Sun, the musician's cause of death is due to natural causes. The guitarist's good friend, Derek Emerson, spoke to Exclaim to...
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
Quad-Cities Times

Figge Art Museum explores Mexican-American border in exhibit

Walking into the Figge Art Museum Katz Gallery, it's not the photos lining the walls or the unique instruments displayed on white pedestals that instantly grab your attention — it's the music. Sounds of tapping, plucking and resonant beats fill the air, creating an atmosphere that feels vast and...
DAVENPORT, IA
NBC 29 News

Arts Center in Orange recruiting artists to paint a mural

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - The Arts Center in Orange is looking to recruit artists to complete community murals. The organization was awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. It allows the center to hire three artists to create three murals that will engage the community. The project...
ORANGE, VA
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
Gazette

Colorado Springs woman paints, teaches Buddhist art

Bodhisattvas dance across the walls in Chelsea Beach’s basement Buddhist art cave. It’s here the longtime artist paints divine images for herself and clients, and teaches others how to paint in the paubha (poe-bah) genre, the traditional painting of Nepal, a Sanskrit word that translates to the divine in flat form.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
SuncoastPost

Arts Advocates Receive Gift of George Pappas Paintings

Arts Advocates is pleased to announce the receipt of a gift of two paintings by George Pappas: “Greek Time,” oil on canvas, 84 x 60 inches; and “Beauty and the Beast,” oil on canvas, 60 x 72 inches. Dr. Sarah Pappas, wife of the late George Pappas (1929-2021), made this generous gift to the organization. These pieces are now on display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, in Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
Northern Virginia Daily

Wildlife Center paint party

The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will host a paint party for ages 7 and older with Mocha the striped skunk at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at 106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce. Tickets are $30 each, which includes all materials. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/5du76wwx.
BOYCE, VA

