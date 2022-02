In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Tomas Hertl recently spoke about his current status as a pending unrestricted free agent, and many believe the comments didn’t seem overly optimistic in terms of him staying. Meanwhile, Adin Hill is being shut down for the foreseeable future being with what the team is calling a lower-body injury. In other news, Evander Kane made his return to the SAP Center on Monday and was met with boos from Sharks faithful. Last but not least, former Sharks assistant coach Jay Woodcroft landed his first-ever head coaching gig in the NHL last week.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO