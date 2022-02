Organized is not a word I would use to describe myself. Do I get my work done? Yes. Is it pretty getting there? That depends on how closely you look. I’m good at meeting deadlines, but as I’ve become a manager with broad-ranging duties, I’ve realized that my organizational game needs to level up. I still use a prioritized to-do list, which I’m often overwhelmed by; on an average day, I have 15 to 20 things on that sheet. If I’m lucky, I’ll get to half of them—while adding five to ten more. This does not lead to a solid sense of accomplishment.

