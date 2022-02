COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy can drastically reduce those infants’ eventual risk of hospitalization from the virus, encouraging new data show. Specifically, the risk of babies aged six months or younger being hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreases by 61% when the expectant parents have had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines during their pregnancies, according to research the CDC released on Tuesday. This new data, included in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, come at an important time in the scheme of keeping young ones healthy. The CDC announced last month that COVID-19 hospitalization rates for children had reached an all-time high, with an average of 4.3 children under five per 100,000 hospitalized with COVID.

