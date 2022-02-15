ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game won't be a Friday The 13th Clone

By Tom Regan
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Revealed at last year's The Game Awards, the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre sees the Friday the 13th creators crafting another asymmetrical multiplayer horror game. Interestingly however, it's not the game many thought it would be. Where developer Gun Interactive stuck closely to Dead By Daylight's winning formula, Texas Chainsaw Massacre will...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

US game reseller discovers hundreds of rare, sealed games in old storage facility

Hundreds of factory-sealed old Nintendo and SEGA games have been discovered inside a storage facility in Nebraska, America. Covering ‘80s and ‘90s console releases on Nintendo’s SNES, and Sega’s Sega CD, Genesis, Saturn and the 3D0, the vast collection was put in storage following the closure of a local games store in 1994. In something of a games reseller’s dream, Nebraska-based Gameroom discovered the collection, documenting the impressive haul in this video. As you can see, the duo’s newly acquired library comprises of everything from pristine copies of extremely rare games like Final Fantasy III and Chrono Trigger to the somewhat less desirable deluge of annual sport games.
NEBRASKA STATE
SFGate

For the Love of Leatherface, Can Someone Please Kill This New ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’?

There’s a very important message embedded in this brand new, fresh-off-the-chopping-block version of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and it’s one that should be carved crudely in stone with whatever sharp instrument you have on hand, mechanized or otherwise. It’s not that hipsters should ixnay gentrifying ghost towns in the dustier corners of the Lone Star state, even if one of them is a celebrity chef and their idea of revitalizing a long-abandoned main street with a hoity-toity bistro will attract tourists. It’s not that you should hold off offending the redneck you meet in a gas station even if you think his big ol’ pickup truck is a form of overcompensation, as he may end up being an ally to you later on. It’s not that you should always make sure you have your facts straight when you’re kicking an old lady out of the orphanage she’s run for decades, as she may have never actually signed over the property. Her heart may not be able to take the strain, and should anything happen to her, it might upset the conspicuously hulking presence she keeps referring to as her “last boy.”
MOVIES
Polygon

Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre deals in gory kills and a messy agenda

It’s easy to see why filmmakers keep trying to build a franchise around Leatherface, the hulking masked maniac first introduced in the 1974 splatter classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger and Chucky — or even like Frankenstein’s monster and Dracula — Leatherface has a familiar name and a ghoulish visage, highly marketable to fright fans. If there were a Mount Rushmore of horror-movie villains, Leatherface would be on it.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
GamesRadar+

What's the Horizon Forbidden West Death's Door code?

The Horizon Forbidden West Death's Door code might not to be too obvious to find, depending on how much time you've spent exploring the world before you reach it. You see, nearly all the locked doors in Horizon Forbidden West that need a code, have the code nearby on a data point you can scan. The game never really explains this, it just hopes you'll eventually start to realise that 'door' + 'mention of a number' = 'code'. But, unless you've been doing a lot of the Ruin puzzles, it's easy to reach this point in the game without knowing that's a thing. So if you're having trouble with the Death's Door code in Horizon Forbidden West, let us point it out for you.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Leaked Photos Show Red and Kitty in 'That '70s Show' Revival

Photos from the set of That '90s Show, the highly anticipated sequel series to That '70s Show, leaked this week, showing Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp hard at work already. Although the show is set 15 years after That '70s Show, it looks like the Formans' kitchen is still in the same home, except with some 1990s flair. The new series will be released on Netflix and will run 10 episodes.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Where to find all the Horizon Forbidden West Black Box locations

The Horizon Forbidden West Black Box collectables are a neat way of discovering more about the Old Ones through the recordings left behind in downed aircrafts. There are 12 hidden throughout Horizon Forbidden West, each one giving you a piece of the story of those that were around when the Zero Dawn protocol was launched.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Chainsaw#Friday The 13th#The Game Awards#Gun Interactive
GamesRadar+

Square Enix promises you'll be able to suplex the ghost train in Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster

The developers of the Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster wants you to know that you can definitely still pull off its most amusing combat maneuver. When it comes JRPGs, there are few more beloved than Final Fantasy VI. Released on the SNES in 1994 to almost universal acclaim, the retro RPG has since been heralded as a classic. What’s been less than acclaimed, however, is a recent Square Enix tweet promoting its upcoming remaster.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Metroid Prime 4 studio's new Twitter banner may be our first peek at game art

Metroid Prime 4 developer Retro Studios has updated its Twitter banner with new art that may be our first visual tease of the game. The new Twitter banner image was spotted today by Nibel, and given how long we've waited it's easy to get excited about the potential connections to Metroid Prime 4. It's a little tough to make out, but the full image seems to show Samus - or someone wearing very similar armor in any case - at the center, standing at the midpoint of a pathway and surrounded by columns of light.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

A BioShock movie is coming and Netflix asks if you'd kindly stay tuned for more

A BioShock Netflix movie is coming, and it looks like it will take viewers back to the undersea utopia-gone-wrong of Rapture. Netflix announced its new collaboration with BioShock owners 2K and Take-Two Interactive on its official Netflix Geeked Twitter account, framing the announcement with an in-universe quote from Rapture founder Andrew Ryan: "We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us." It also includes the infamous "would you kindly" hypnotic suggestion phrase, which was used to make BioShock's protagonist unwittingly follow the orders of Ryan's rival Frank Fontaine.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is hiding a secret modern-day room that was cut from the game

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is hiding a modern-day room which is only accessible via jumping into the game’s code. As spotted by VGC, YouTuber Faz Faz shared the room on their channel after it was discovered by DeepGameResearch on Twitter. From the video we can see that it contains modern-day furnishings - in comparison to the kind found in the Hisui region - such as a flat-screen TV, laptop, bean bag, and even the Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu-themed Nintendo Switch console.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The full Horizon Forbidden West map shows a huge world to explore

The Horizon Forbidden West map is big. We're about to show the whole game map and reveal it all, so obviously spoilers ahead if you don't want to see that. If you do want to take a look at everything that's in Horizon Forbidden West then we'll work though everything to give you a sense of scale, and then break it down into regions to get a closer look at the various areas you'll be exploring.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Street Fighter 6 is apparently being revealed at the end of Capcom's mystery countdown timer

Street Fighter 6 is reportedly being unveiled very soon. That's according to Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb, from comments made on the latest episode of his GrubbSnax live show. "It's Street Fighter 6," Grubb flatly stated when asked about the possibility of a new entry in the fighting franchise being unveiled at the end of a countdown timer initiated by Capcom earlier this week.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Warzone is rolling out new ways to mess with cheaters, including Damage Shield

Call of Duty Warzone anti-cheat has a new way to crack down on cheaters which sounds very frustrating for them and very good to us. The latest Warzone anti-cheat update on the Call of Duty blog noted that the implementation of the Ricochet kernel-level driver had helped drop cheating to an all-time low over the winter break. It's come back up since then - still not as bad as it got back in Verdansk, thankfully - but a new tool called Damage Shield should help mitigate the effects of cheaters in Call of Duty Warzone while also gathering more data on their methods.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

It turns out, running in a circle completely breaks Pokemon Legends: Arceus

If you end up reading about Pokemon Legends: Arceus online, you will almost immediately stumble upon comments lambasting it for its ropey visuals. From endlessly raging social media arguments about gameplay over graphics, to fans taking matters into their own hands and modding the visuals entirely, how Arceus looks has been a constant point of contention. It turns out, however, you don’t even need fancy hacks or mods - you can drastically change how Hisui looks simply by running around in a circle.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Should you kill or save Regalla in Horizon Forbidden West

Choosing whether to save or kill Regalla in Horizon Forbidden West is one of the game's few choices. She acts as one of the game's major big bads and yet there's something quite sad about the entire thing when you discover what exactly has been going on behind the scenes in Horizon Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy