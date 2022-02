Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Diogo Jota suffered an injury “around the ankle ligament” in Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League last-16 victory away at Inter Milan.The Reds were far from perfect against an Inter side which looked dangerous at times, but they held their own in the San Siro and took the ascendancy towards the end of the second half with goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to clinch a 2-0 first-leg win.Substitute Firmino had come on for the injured Jota at half-time and, alongside Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Luis Diaz, was one of four changes who helped the...

SOCCER ・ 8 HOURS AGO