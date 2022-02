An Auburn loss and a Kentucky win on Saturday should set up a photo finish for the SEC regular-season championship. With two weeks left in the regular season, No. 2 Auburn (12-2 SEC) is just one game up on No. 4 Kentucky (11-3 SEC). The Tigers' head-to-head win in early February is proving to be just as important as most thought it would be. That victory will matter for the 1-seed in the SEC tournament, should the teams tie their SEC records after the regular season. But if Auburn wants a solo conference title, it will need to keep Kentucky at bay down the stretch.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO