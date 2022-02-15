Biden to give 'update' on Russia and Ukraine, White House says

By Marketwatch

MARKET PULSE

President Joe Biden will give an "update" about Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon, the White House said, as there were some signs of tension easing. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow is ready for talks with NATO on limits to missile deployments in Europe, helping to send U.S. stocks higher . Bond yields also rose and oil prices slumped. The White House said Biden will "reiterate that the United States remains open to high-level diplomacy in close coordination with our Allies, building on the multiple diplomatic off-ramps we and our Allies and partners have offered Russia in recent months."