Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD, Utilities working to repair water main break

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
The Colorado Springs Police Department and Utilities are on the scene of a water main break in the area of S. Hancock Avenue and Rockwood Avenue.

Utility crews are working to repair the break and it is unclear what caused the break.

The public is asked to avoid the area or find an alternate route while they work to repair the break.

Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Government
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

