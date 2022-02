Warning: I’m about to ask you to do something very uncomfortable. Think back to when you were a tween — yes, really — and live in your feelings for a minute as a 10–12-year-old. Do you remember feeling emotional — about everything? Do you remember feeling overwhelmed about the many changes your body were going through and the confusing disconnect between not feeling like a kid anymore but still not feeling quite like an adult either? This can be such a complicated time, but Pixar is hoping to help. Their newest film, Turning Red, is premiering on Disney+ on March...

