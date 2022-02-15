Catawba County inmates use tablets for new education program

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Inmates in Catawba County now have access to tablets while in jail.

The sheriff’s office believes the new program will help provide educational opportunities, while also decreasing violence in the cell block.

“Inmates are taking a lot of educational courses. I’m shocked by the amount of courses they are taking. The violence, the outbursts, the whole mood of the facility has changed,” said Capt. Nathan Fisher at the Catawba County Detention Facility.

[ ALSO READ: Davidson College student advocates for childhood friend’s early release from prison ]

There are 1,000 educational and self-improvement opportunities on the tablets, and inmates can complete classes and earn credit to watch movies and play games for free.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty went inside the detention facility to see how the program works.

(WATCH BELOW: Meck County sheriff talks efforts to reduce number of jail inmates after state inspection report)

©2022 Cox Media Group