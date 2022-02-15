ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy's BPER to present new plan after Carige deal closes - CEO

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italy's fifth-largest bank BPER Banca (EMII.MI) will present a new business plan after the closing of the deal for Carige (CRGI.MI), Chief Executive Piero Luigi Montani said in a statement on Tuesday.

Details of synergies from the deal will be provided only after the closing, expected by the end of June, said Montani, adding that the group will develop a private banking business using Carige's unit Banca Cesare Ponti.

BPER on Monday agreed to buy Carige after entering exclusive talks with Italy's FITD depositor protection fund last month. read more ($1 = 0.8813 euros)

Reporting by Federico Maccioni Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

