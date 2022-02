Baton Rouge, La., native Gary Chambers Jr. describes himself as a “deeply Southern boy,” who gets joy out of saying hello to strangers — something he says is lacking in other parts of the country. After going viral on social media last month for smoking marijuana in the first ad for his campaign to become the next U.S. senator from Louisiana, Chambers is planning to introduce himself and his policy platform across the state.

