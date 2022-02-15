James Harden will opt in for second year with 76ers following season

James Harden Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Late Tuesday morning, Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons addressed the media with his new club for the first time since the team's blockbuster trade last week with the Philadelphia 76ers. Shortly thereafter, it was James Harden's turn in Philly.

Harden is having another huge season statistically, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game, but hasn't played since Feb. 2 due to a hamstring injury. His debut date with his new squad isn't yet known, but he has already been ruled out at least through the All-Star break.

The 10-time All-Star began his presser by saying that he's been wanting to come to the organization for a while now.

Despite initial reports following the trade last week that Harden had exercised his opt-in clause to play with Philadelphia next season, it was later reported that that wasn't yet the case. The southpaw told media members on Tuesday that he intends to exercise his $47.3 option to return to the Sixers next season.

Philadelphia is currently 34-22 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Sixers host the division-rival Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.