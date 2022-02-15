Victim in fiery Ward Co crash identified

WARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victim who died Monday in a fiery crash along Interstate 20 in Ward County. 79-year-old Frankie Allene Weaks, of Monahans, died at the scene.

Around 9:50 a.m. on February 14, DPS troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on I-20 near mile marker 81.

Investigators said Weaks was driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and was heading southbound on the I-20 Service Road while another driver in a semi-truck was heading westbound on I-20. According to a preliminary crash report, Weaks ran a stop sign and crossed over the service road, continued through a ditch, and then vaulted over the safety cable wire and into the westbound lanes of I-20. Her vehicle was the hit by the westbound semi-truck, both vehicles then caught fire.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash.

