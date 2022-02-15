Victim in fiery Ward Co crash identified
WARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victim who died Monday in a fiery crash along Interstate 20 in Ward County. 79-year-old Frankie Allene Weaks, of Monahans, died at the scene.
Around 9:50 a.m. on February 14, DPS troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on I-20 near mile marker 81.
Investigators said Weaks was driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and was heading southbound on the I-20 Service Road while another driver in a semi-truck was heading westbound on I-20. According to a preliminary crash report, Weaks ran a stop sign and crossed over the service road, continued through a ditch, and then vaulted over the safety cable wire and into the westbound lanes of I-20. Her vehicle was the hit by the westbound semi-truck, both vehicles then caught fire.
The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 1