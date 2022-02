With Valentine’s Day being right around the corner, Future is setting his own vibe by releasing his latest single, “Worst Day.”. The cover art for the track looks like the complete foil to the romantic holiday. Along with the single, Future also linked up with polarizing relationship advisor Kevin Samuels to drop music video for the song. It features a therapy theme where the rapper sought out Samuels to give him advice about his addiction to spoiling women he dates.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO