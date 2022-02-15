ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic sells tickets to space

charlottenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrices for a trip to the edge of space and back start at $450,000 for a single seat. Richard Branson's spaceflight venture Virgin Galactic announced on Tuesday it will open ticket sales to the general public on February 16, with a $150,000 deposit required. Tickets will run interested customers...

www.charlottenews.net

Seekingalpha.com

Virgin Galactic is called a space stock without any near-term catalysts

Bernstein issued a warning on Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) on Wednesday as part of a deep price target cut on the space tourism stock to $10 from $22. The firm reeled in near-term expectations for Virgin Galactic (SPCE) amid the overall backdrop of investor hesitancy over high-growth story stocks. Of particular concern for SPCE shareholders is the lack of near-term catalysts, per Baird.
