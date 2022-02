Jeopardy! has seen a number of impressive players take to the podium over the years, but only a select few have truly managed to emerge as all-time greats. The latest addition to that coveted group is Amy Schneider, who recently finished out an impressive 40-game winning streak. It was an impressive feat to say the least, so it wasn’t surprising to see some former champions weigh in on the accomplishment. James Holzhauer was among the people to offer some congrats to Schneider on social media. And while he did it, he even managed to take a crack at fellow champion Ken Jennings, because of course.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 DAYS AGO