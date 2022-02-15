ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

How Marlon James Is Rewriting the Rules of Fantasy Fiction

By Elijah Wolfson
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcdU2_0eFClQwN00

After winning the 2015 Booker Prize for A Brief History of Seven Killings, his decades-spanning, dazzlingly inventive novel centered around a real-life assassination attempt on Bob Marley, author Marlon James embarked on a project of an even more epic scale: the Dark Star trilogy. James’ fantasy series is meant as a corrective to the genre’s oversaturation of European myth and mores. The first of those books, the 620-page quest narrative Black Leopard, Red Wolf , landed in 2019 to wide critical acclaim . James spent months of the pandemic working on the second book in the series, Moon Witch, Spider King , from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Out Feb. 15, Moon Witch expands the universe James built in the first novel by retelling the central story—a quest to find and save the missing young heir to the throne of a powerful land—through the voice of a secondary character.

Black Leopard was told from the perspective of Tracker, a drifter with an uncanny ability to hunt down other living creatures. In that first book, Sogolon, the sequel’s titular moon witch, joins Tracker’s hunting party, though her motivations seem suspect at best. But in Moon Witch, James unravels the same events from Sogolon’s perspective, and her journey widens the scope of political intrigue, mythos, and motivations in the Dark Star universe—and forces readers to reckon with a fluid definition of truth.

Read More: The 100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time

James spoke with TIME about his influences, from a prestige television drama to a fellow Booker-winning tome, his desire to bring identity fluidity to the fantasy genre, and how differing cultural notions of truth have impacted his storytelling.

TIME: In Black Leopard , Sogolon seems to be a villain—at the least, she isn’t relatable—while Tracker, though flawed, is the character with whom readers most likely sympathized. In Moon Witch , the two switch roles. That brings up a question the books themselves raise: What is the relationship between storytelling and truth-telling?

James: If we were talking about truth, we would have to go back to oral storytelling, and that’s how far I went back with my research; there are things your eyes will skip that your ears won’t. A lot of these old stories, particularly African stories, didn’t come with a moral center. It’s a very Western thing to believe that the simple fact that you’re telling a story means you have the authority to tell it.

In Jamaican storytelling, there’s a thing that the storyteller says at the end of the story, which I don’t think has a direct translation in English: “Jack Mandora mi nu choose none.” It’s basically meant as a verbal agreement that no blame for inaccuracy should be attributed to either the listener or storyteller. The idea is that just because you told a story, it doesn’t have a stamp of authenticity. I will say that I couldn’t write Moon Witch if I didn’t believe Sogolon. At the same time, I couldn’t write Black Leopard if I didn’t believe Tracker.

I don’t know if I’ve experienced that rejection of the notion of an objective, quantifiable truth in the same way with any other sort of serial fiction telling.

Rashomon , which was three movies about one event, was a model for me. It’s a movie I’ve seen a million times. And—it’s funny, because I have yet to watch the show—the idea of the trilogy moving in a nonlinear and more associative instead of sequential logic came from somebody telling me about the TV show The Affair . I love the idea of two, three people telling supposedly the same story, but they don’t add up at all. Their views on people and on each other are different, and the relationships are different.

Besides Rashomon , any essential texts that you draw from?

When I was writing this, two books were on my desk the whole time: Wolf Hall by Hillary Mantel , and Beloved by Toni Morrison . My character navigates through a royal court that she doesn’t belong to, and there’s the threat of violence at every turn amid all this pomp, ceremony and finery—her biggest struggle is just to stay alive. A lot of that is the influence of Wolf Hall . And then Beloved , because I’m constantly rereading Morrison, one thing she does so well is write about women among women. I’m very interested in those relationships. Sogolon spends quite a big chunk of his book in the presence of daughters, relatives, queens, would-be queens, princesses, and would-be princesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5RGX_0eFClQwN00

The protagonists of both books are shape-shifters, and they are only two among a range of different types of shape-shifting characters you’ve written. I’m curious why you chose to populate your world with individuals of this sort?

The simple answer is that shape-shifters are flippin’ cool. I’ve always loved shape-shifters in comics. Of the holy trinity of monsters—Dracula, Frankenstein, and Wolfman—I was always for the Wolfman.

But also, there’s a connection between the idea of shape-shifting and code-switching. When I first used to come to New York, I would leave the Bronx in my normal clothes, and go to the Barnes & Noble in Union Square and change into my fabulous gay clothes—and then rush back to Barnes & Noble before 10 p.m., like Cinderella, to put on my normal clothes again and head back to the Bronx. Shape-shifters appear in nearly every folklore, and the “transformer” has always been something fascinating to me—if for no other reason than there are times I kind of wish I was somebody else.

That said, I did want to resist the tropes we have with these characters, where when they change into an animal, they’re wild and brutal. None of them are in this book. That would just be me falling into another Western trap—it’s not Id and Superego. It’s almost looking at shape-shifting as another way of being non-binary.

I really like maps and lineages and that encyclopedic aspect of speculative fiction. Moon Witch, Spider King has really unique maps that show the world in even more detail than in Black Leopard . How do those elements play into your writing process?

I was an illustrator in another life. Actually, I once sent an art portfolio to TIME. Needless to say, they sent me a very nice decline letter. This was like 1999. I really hope it’s still not there.

Eudora Welty said setting is a definer and confiner. And both can really energize the work. If I know that this character has to get to the North, but the distance between North and South is half a year, then I have to make the book show that it’s a half-year trip—and that means certain things don’t happen, like there’s no way that a character is on the same horse the whole time. That can add to the drama and intrigue. You want to introduce the world, but you also want people to move. If all you’re doing is world-building, then the reader doesn’t stop being a tourist.

Why did you decide to write a fantasy epic?

It didn’t seem a big jump to me, because there are fantastical elements in all the books I write. Even A Brief History of Seven Killings , which is the closest I’ve come to social realism, the main narrator is a ghost. If I’m writing a fantasy novel, the characters have to feel like they live in a historical novel, because it’s not fantastical to them. It’s fantastical to me, but it’s not fantastical to Sogolon. And because I write in first person, it’s even more urgent that a character has to feel so connected to their surroundings that they take it for granted.

Is that an active choice, to write in first person? Or do you feel like you can only write in first person?

Damn if I know. I’m not as confident in third person as I am in first. But I’m also interested in voice and tone of voice as a concept. That doesn’t mean you can’t have third-person with a fantastic voice, but for me, novel writing comes down to a kind of imaginative journalism, and I am very much interested in character testimony. I feel like I’m just a record keeper when I write these books. I’m always getting surprised by what these characters do and say, because I don’t feel like I’m in control of them.

What does the “Dark Star” in the Dark Star trilogy refer to?

You’re gonna have to read the third book to find out. The third one is called White Wing, Dark Star .

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 'Moon Witch, Spider King' revisits the wondrous realm of Marlon James

- - - Three years ago, Booker Prize winner Marlon James sliced through enough carotid arteries to fill an ocean. "Black Leopard, Red Wolf," the first volume of his Dark Star trilogy, washed into fame on a wave of blood. James joked that he was writing "an African 'Game of Thrones,'" but his real target was higher and older: He reanimated modern fantasy with the bones and sinews of African mythology. The result was a genre-stretching, canon-scrambling triumph that The Washington Post called one of the top 10 books of the year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Android Authority

9 movies and shows to watch alongside Reacher on Amazon Prime

The white-knuckle action series is a terrific hit for Amazon, and there's plenty more where that came from. Reacher is heading to Amazon Prime Video on February 4. We watched it all ahead of the premiere to help put together a list of movies and shows like Reacher. The show is a real treat for fans of detective fiction, and it’s likely to leave you wanting more.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Eudora Welty
Person
Toni Morrison
Deadline

‘Wings To Fly’: Jarnell Stokes Partners With Former ‘Simpsons’ EP Jay Fukuto On Animated Feature Adaptation Of His Children’s Book

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Pro basketball player Jarnell Stokes is partnering with veteran animation exec and producer Jay Fukuto (The Simpsons, King of the Hill) to co-write and produce Wings to Fly, an animated feature based on his sports-themed children’s book of the same name. The book published by Creation Nation Animation in April of 2020 is a redemption tale about a brilliant, but self-centered rising basketball star who is prematurely killed, only to discover his higher spiritual purpose helping a young girl. At a crossroad between a virtuous life and a path to crime, Louisa meets her guardian angel,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Super Pumped’: Quentin Tarantino Set As Narrator For Showtime Anthology’s First Season

EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino is set as the narrator for the first season of Showtime’s anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The project reunites the Oscar-winning filmmaker with his Kill Bill star Uma Thurman, who is playing Arianna Huffington. The series’ first installment, based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book, tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Travis Kalanick, its hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup. The Battle for Uber is set...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Maya Cade on Why She Created the Black Film Archive: “How Does Blackness Exist Across Time?”

In June 2020, amid social justice protests triggered by police brutality and institutional racism in the United States, Maya Cade began compiling a list of Black films (pre-1959) that were available to watch via streaming platforms, or that had entered the public domain. The New Orleans native, who now works as an audience development strategist for Criterion Collection, decided to expand her popular Twitter thread into a fully realized “living register of Black films made from 1915 to 1979,” in an effort to preserve a grand cinematic legacy and broaden access to it. Cade launched the Black Film Archive website (blackfilmarchive.com)...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Onyeka And The Academy Of The Sun’: Will Smith & David Oyelowo To Produce Film Adaptation Of Upcoming Tọlá Okogwu Book For Netflix

2022 Oscar nominee Will Smith (King Richard) and two-time Emmy nominee David Oyelowo (The Girl Before) have come aboard Netflix’s film adaptation of Tọlá Okogwu’s upcoming book Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun as producers, Deadline has confirmed. Onyeka is the first in a series of children’s books from the author, journalist and hair care educator, which is set to be published in the U.S. and UK by Simon & Schuster in June. It tells the story of a teenager who learns she has powers, subsequently traveling to Nigeria to learn more about her origins. There, she discovers a threat...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Fiction#Rewriting#European#Tracker
North Country Public Radio

'Wait Wait' for Feb. 19, 2022: With Not My Job guest Marlon James

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Marlon James and panelists Negin Farsad, Peter Grosz and Ashley Ray. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Boring in Beijing; Canadian Convoy;...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

5 shows and films to watch if you love The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes' new period drama, The Gilded Age, has come at just the right time for TV lovers. The extravagant sets, stellar cast and colour-saturated costumes are the perfect antidote to the winter blues. But if you're struggling to wait for the weekly release of each episode and need a...
MOVIES
PopSugar

How Netflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" Rewrites the Classic Slasher Film

Netflix's latest horror release takes a chainsaw to the classic slasher film and comes out the other side with a nightmarish story that, while terrifying, sparks an important conversation. Set in the tumbleweed town of Harlow, TX, the newest edition to the Leatherface franchise, "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," takes a page...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TIME

'They're Authoritarians, Dammit!' Art Spiegelman On the School Board That Cancelled 'Maus'

In the four decades since Art Spiegelman began Maus , the graphic novel has sold millions of copies, won a Pulitzer Prize, and secured a place in the Western canon. The book communicates the history of the Holocaust through the history of his family— Polish Jews, who are rendered as mice, sent to death camps by Nazis, who are rendered as cats. Maus is taught in thousands of schools, including, until recently, to eighth-graders in Tennessee’s McMinn County, where the local school board voted 10-0 on Jan. 10 to remove it from the middle school curriculum. With predictable results.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the Best Movies to Watch

A pile of new movies come to Hulu this week, including Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, and Kingsman franchise prequel The King's Man. Here's a look at what's new, followed by CNET's full rundown of the very best Hulu originals. What to watch this week (Feb. 14-21) Monday. The Space...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Reacher’ on Amazon Prime, A Fun, Pulpy Yarn About A Guy Who Walks And Fights To His Own Beat

Tom Cruise who? While Maverick once brought author Lee Child’s Jack Reacher character to life in two decent action films, the heads who go back with the book series have taken to the Internet in droves to proclaim Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher as more faithful to the bestselling novels in the size and shape of the titular ex-military investigator. Amazon is also touting Reacher as its #1 series. So what’s all the fuss about?
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sentient Pictures Int’l Launches With Boyd Holbrook, Delroy Lindo Drama and Pierre Morel Sci-Fi Thriller

A death row drama starring Boyd Holbrook and Delroy Lindo and a sci-fi thriller from Taken director Pierre Morel are the first two films on of the opening slate for Sentient Pictures International, a new foreign sales, finance and production outfit launched by Sentient Entertainment founder and CEO Renee Tab (Feud: Bette and Joan) and producer Christopher Tuffin (There’s Something About Mary). Unveiled on the first day of the Berlin Film Festival’s virtual European Film Market, the company will be overseen by Tab and Tuffin alongside both Morel and former Relativity COO Andrew Marcus. It will function as a separately owned...
MOVIES
Esquire

2022 Is Finally The Year of the Fantasy Novel

With new Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings series set to stream, 2022 is shaping up to be the year of the fantasy novel. In other words: there’s never been a better time to read one. But where to begin? We asked Marlon James, author of the epic Dark Star Trilogy, to recommend five standouts from the genre’s exciting and inclusive new frontier.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
digitalspy.com

Netflix releases new look at Vikings spin-off show Valhalla

A new action-packed trailer for Vikings: Valhalla has been released by Netflix, teasing a bloody clash between the Vikings and the English ahead of its premiere this month. The new Vikings spin-off series comes over a year after the original History Channel show ended, and takes viewers 100 years beyond the original as it shines a focus on Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett).
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’: Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez Among Six Cast In ‘TWD’ Spinoff Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. AMC has announced additional cast for Tales of the Walking Dead, its new spinoff series set in The Walking Dead universe. Olivia Munn (Violet), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) and Gage Munroe (Nobody) have been tapped to star in the AMC Studios-produced episodic anthology series. Each of the six one-hour standalone episodes will focus on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series. It’s set to premiere this summer on AMC and...
TV SERIES
TIME

TIME

50K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy